Why has Fragments from the past – Reminiscence been widely criticized? We tell you in our review

The new film with Hugh Jackman “Shards of the Past – Reminiscence” has been met with a wave of criticism. In the review – the second of the magazine – I will tell you why being a bit The Prestige and a bit Inception didn’t work in my opinion.

The Hugh Jackman-directed film currently holds the unenviable 39% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which equates to poor ratings in the reviews of the world’s most famous film critics. Given the initial wait around “Fragments from the past – Reminiscence” and seen the cast hired to play the film, including Rebecca Ferguson of the recent Dunes, Thandiwe Newton and, of course, Jackman himself, these negative reviews surprised most.

The plot of Fragments from the past – Reminiscence

The film follows the mental investigator – it becomes difficult to frame a profession – Nick Bannister, who specializes in helping people recover memories buried deep in their subconscious. Bannister’s world is turned upside down when he meets the mysterious Mae, who leads him into a criminal conspiracy of intrigue and violence. Written by co-creator of the hit series Westworld and produced by Jonathan Nolan, the film has, on the surface, all the ingredients to be a runaway success.

Unfortunately, the end result presents several problems.

One of the biggest problems with “Fragments from the Past – Reminiscence” is the nature of its plot. It’s not the first film to delve into people’s subconscious. Indeed, this choice is comparable to that of the illustrious predecessor Inception, which was directed and written by Jonathan Nolan’s brother Christopher. The futuristic setting brings us back to the characters of Blade Runner, only wetter and less interesting. Despite the strong visuals and thoughtful tone, the film never manages to establish itself, despite the thick cast. As a result, many viewers will have other better and similar films in mind when they watch it.

This does not mean that “Fragments from the past – Reminiscence” is without merits. I found the on-screen chemistry between Jackman and Ferguson interesting. In addition to this, the shots chosen by the director and screenwriter Lisa Joy are also not bad.

The chemistry between Rebecca Ferguson and Hugh Jackman in Reminiscence is felt.

Unfortunately, however, these points in favor are not enough to save the film from the mediocrity for which it is destined. In this case, the creators should permanently erase the memory of “Fragments from the past – Reminiscence” from their minds and start with a different project. While the film builds a strong noir component during the opening act, it later offers a mix of crime drama, romance and sci-fi thriller about time travel, never deciding which genre it wants to follow. As a result, Reminiscence juggles some interesting ideas, never developing them.

