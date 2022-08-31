Why has Russia failed to win the war in Ukraine?

5 things: EU could suspend visas to Russians 2:39

(CNN Spanish) — When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year, many believed that the war would last just a few days: the superiority of the Russian Armed Forces in terms of equipment, number of soldiers and firepower compared to the Ukrainian troops seemed, and still is, overwhelming.

But six months later, the conflict continues and there are increasing signs of a stalemate, especially in the Donbas region.

It is not that Russia has not been successful: it has captured large portions of Ukrainian territory in the east, from where it is still trying to advance -slowly-, and even more so in the south, where it seems to have entrenched itself to consolidate its control over much of the Ukrainian coast. Ukraine. Her position is still more favorable than that of Ukraine.

But the advance on the capital Kyiv in the first days ended in failure and retreat, its constant bombing of the entire country has not led the Ukrainian government to surrender and the Ukrainian troops, who receive material support from NATO countries, are still operating and even mounting local counterattacks, while reports of a possible counteroffensive in the south are growing.

Why, then, has it been so difficult for Russia, one of the world’s leading military powers, to bring Ukraine to its knees?

The will to fight and the Ukrainian resistance

Soldiers who defend the territory in which they live with their families tend to have more incentives and a greater will to fight than those who, on the contrary, are conducting offensive activities in another country, despite having military superiority.

This has been clearly seen during the Vietnam War and also in the two wars in Afghanistan that were led by – and lost by – the Soviet Union in the 1980s and the United States from 2001, to cite just a few examples (there are counterexamples, of course, in every successful war of conquest).

In the case of the current war, the Ukrainian troops have shown this will to fight from day one, heeding the general mobilization orders and repeatedly putting up a fight against the Russian troops, even while suffering heavy losses. And all in the face of numerous reports of Russian atrocities in Bucha and recently in Kyiv, which the Kremlin denies.

“Ukrainian morale and the will to fight are unquestionable, and I think the Russian side’s will to fight is much higher than average, so I think that gives the Ukrainians a significant advantage,” said Colin Kahl, deputy secretary of United States Department of Defense policy.

On the contrary, the reports of low morale among the Russian troops, many of whom were mobilized in February without knowing that they would participate in a war, have not ceased since the beginning of the war, especially among conscripts and among troops of the People’s Republic. of Donetsk and Luhansk, raised in eastern Ukraine in 2014 under the support of Moscow and now fighting alongside the Russians.

In March, UK intelligence chief Jeremy Fleming said morale was so low in some Russian units that there were instances of them refusing to follow orders.

A US defense official also said in March that there were instances of low morale in some Russian units in the face of unexpected Ukrainian resistance, and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby cited reports of “morale problems and lack of unit cohesion.” ” specific.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in dialogue with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, rejected these US reports that Russian troops had morale problems. “This information should probably be doubted,” she said.

In August, however, Pavel Filatyev, a Russian paratrooper who participated in the first months of the war, harshly criticized the conflict and the Kremlin in a written testimony he posted on Russian social media, before leaving the country, assuring that the Russian troops are “tired, hungry and disillusioned”.

“We understood that we were dragged into a serious conflict where we are just destroying cities and not actually liberating anyone. We are just destroying peaceful lives,” Filatyev said. “This fact had a huge influence on our morale. That feeling that we’re up to no good.”

Considering the medium and long-term economic impact of the sanctions of the United States and its allies on Russia, it is to be expected that the living conditions of Russians will deteriorate in the coming months, and this could have an even greater impact on morale. .

Of course, Ukraine is not immune to this situation: its economy has tanked, its grain exports have fallen, and millions have lost their jobs or been forced to emigrate or move within national borders since February, as a winter approaches. which will be especially harsh due to the impact of the conflict on energy prices and supply.

Russia has not used all its might

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the February 24 invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation,” and the Russian government has been referring to what the West sees as a “war of aggression” in this way. .

Although it may seem just a matter of semantics, especially for those who suffer bombing from both sides, this classification shows that Russia, at least for now, has not used all its resources or used all its firepower against Ukraine.

The Kremlin has not mobilized all the men, as Kyiv did, and continues to use its conscripts, while also not putting the economy on a war footing, despite sanctions, and has reserves of military equipment and troops with which Ukraine does not count.

The military superiority of Russia, whose power is only surpassed in the world by the United States, is evident over Ukraine: at the beginning of the war it had 900,000 active soldiers (although it only deployed a part) against the 190,000 of Ukraine; almost 16,000 tanks against 3,300; about 1,400 planes against 400; and had an expense of US$45.8 billion against US$4.7 billion.

But there is another major difference between the military capabilities of Russia and Ukraine: nuclear weapons.

Russia has one of the two main atomic arsenals in the world, along with the United States. It has some 6,225 nuclear warheads, of which 1,625 are deployed, that is, ready to use. Russia also has the so-called “nuclear triad” of means of launching these warheads: ballistic missiles, submarines and planes.

In this arsenal there are strategic weapons of enormous power, designed to destroy entire cities thousands of kilometers away, but there are also tactical weapons of reduced power and designed to be used in conventional military conflicts, such as the current one.

Ukraine does not have nuclear weapons of any kind. When it was part of the Soviet Union, the country housed an important arsenal, which it eventually handed over to Russia after its independence.

Russia has so far been unwilling to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and it remains unlikely: there has been no such attack since 1945, using them would have unforeseeable consequences, and even with less powerful tactical weapons , the damage on Ukrainian territory would be incalculable.

This last point would be unacceptable to a Putin who has said that Ukraine and Russia are “one people”, that Kyiv was corrupted by the West through a “forced change of identity” and that the “special military operation” sought, in part, ” liberate” Ukrainian territories.

The importance of NATO support

Faced with this military inequality, the Ukrainian war effort has been making use of the material aid sent by the NATO countries, especially from the United States but also from the Europeans.

In the first weeks, much was said about the Javelin (USA) and NLAW (Sweden and UK) anti-tank missiles, the Panzerfaust 3 rockets (Germany) or the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles (USA), which were used by Ukrainian infantry against Russian armored columns and their supporting aircraft.

Later, the West also provided Ukraine with advanced self-propelled artillery systems, such as French Caesar guns and German Panzerhaubitze 2000, and American HIMARS missile launchers and M777 howitzers, which have served in artillery duels in the east.

The United States also sent AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles, to be launched from Ukrainian fighters. These weapons are designed to track the radiation emitted by radars and destroy them, which would allow them to partially defeat Russian anti-aircraft defenses.

As for drones, Ukraine has received the Turkish Bayraktar and the American Switchblade.

All these western weapons systems constitute a technological leap for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and are a huge problem for Russia, whose defense industry suffered major problems in the 1990s, after the fall of the USSR, and is still based today on a lot of equipment designed or built in the Soviet era.

Kyiv expects even more: It has been negotiating to receive Soviet-era fighters held by NATO countries — similar to those its Air Force already operates — and also to buy tanks and other armor. But NATO has so far been careful in selecting which weapons to send, prioritizing defensive weapons, and which ones are not, in order to avoid an escalation of the conflict if Ukraine takes the war to Russian territory with offensive weapons of Western origin.

In any case, Ukraine appears to be moving in that direction: the Russian missile cruiser Moskva was sunk in April at sea, numerous explosions have been reported at military depots on Russian territory near the border — such as in Belgorod — and at an airbase Russian in Crimea.

But as in the trenches of the First World War, more than 100 years ago, this conflict seems to be rewarding defensive action and making offensive action difficult – as both Russia and Ukraine have seen – and stagnation and attrition seem to be becoming the rule.