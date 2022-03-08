Why has the end of the pandemic not been declared yet?

Archive

DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

With all the indicators of the pandemic down in most countries and with the mandatory mask as the only common restrictive measure in progressive withdrawal, one wonders when the end of the health emergency will be decreed, something that will have to be done this year the World Health Organization (WHO). The decision has important socioeconomic and financial consequences.

The advisory committee on the Covid pandemic of the World Health Organization (WHO) has met quarterly since the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak was declared an international public health emergency in January 2020, and that two months later, on March 11, it went on to declare a pandemic, in order to periodically reassess how long it can continue to be labeled as such.

At its last meeting in January, the WHO concluded that it was still too early to decree the end of the pandemic, but in any case it expected this phase to end this year.

This committee meets again in April and it is possible that it will renew the declaration of a pandemic for another three months, although at some point the WHO you will have to reevaluate your positionmore so when a large number of countries such as Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, United Kingdom, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium or Turkeyamong others, have considered it outdated and others like France, USA or Spain, are on their way to doing so by abolishing the mandatory nature of masks, the only restriction that continues to be maintained after also gradually leaving behind the Covid passport. Given the decrease in the severity of the situation and the increase in pandemic fatigue, countries are becoming less prone to caution and more to a return to normality.

In the US Congress, for example, the Republicans are trying to block additional funds for the pandemic and some have introduced a bill to end the federal emergency declared in March 2020, more in a very complicated geopolitical context with the war in Ukraine. Most likely The UK and the US will be far ahead of the others and will be the first to declare that Covid is past. “[Pero] The OMS [debe] consider what is good for the whole world”.

However, the formal declaration by the WHO of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEICfor its acronym in English) legally obliges 196 signatory countries to follow the recommendations of the WHO during the emergency.

WHO’s decision to lift the PHEIC declaration could be between the second and third quarter of 2022, if no other variant more virulent than micron arises. But it is only guesswork, we are still far from knowing what a pandemic is, how it begins, how it develops and how it ends and the emerging virusesas the cause of Covid, are called that precisely for that reason, because emerge without warning. The WHO has historically been conservative in terminating previous PHEICs.like the call asiatic pneumoniaand it is expected to be so again with SARS-CoV-2.

An extremely difficult decision

Deciding when to give the go-ahead for the pandemic to end is a tremendously difficult decision given the disparity between countries, explains Yonatan Grad, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health (HSPH) in an article published in Science. Given the complexity that the pandemic has entailed in the socioeconomic order, “there is a temptation to end it sooner rather than lateradds Salim Abdool Karim, head of Covid in South Africa.

In addition, it also greatly conditions Pharmaceutical companies have also signed contracts to reduce the cost of drugs against Covid while the pandemic is in force and international cooperation for diagnostics or vaccines will also vanish once the end of the pandemic is declared: precisely the cooperation mechanisms that the poorest countries need to tackle it.

The announcement to declare the PHEIC on January 30, 2020 implies establish mandatory public health requirements such as information on suspected outbreaks, implementation of initiatives such as the surveillance of variants of concern (VOC), promotion of vaccination or monitoring of cases and evolution of the virus in animals.

Major financial implications

The decision to end a PHEIC also has financial implications, adds Science: modern It is committed to do not ask for patents on your RNA vaccine; something that Pfizer has not done, but has agreed, like Merck (MSD outside the US and Canada) to allow generic drug manufacturers to manufacture drugs against SARS-CoV-2 until the WHO declares the pandemic over: dozens of companies now make MSD’s molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid for a long list of countriesmostly low and middle income.

“Ending the PHEIC will also affect the main programs related to the pandemic that are directly managed by the WHO, such as the Fund for Global Access to COVID-19 Vaccines (COVAX) and its parent, the Accelerator of Access to Vaccines. COVID-19 (ACT-A), cooperative global networks that aim to acquire and distribute affordable medicines, diagnostic tests and vaccines,” says Science. And without a pandemic stamp, “COVAX and ACT-A emergency operations will disappearit’s hard to maintain that,” he explains in Science Seth Berkley, executive director of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

There will be a consensus based on the majority opinion

WHO’s 18-member committee uses three criteria to decide when to declare a PHEIC and when to repeal it. A public health event under PHEIC criteria must be “severe, sudden, infrequent or unexpected“; with potential for international spread and that has signs of requiring a immediate common response. To establish it, metrics such as vaccinations and number of cases (cumulative incidence) are analyzed, but these are more social and political criteria than scientific ones, explains Caroline Buckee, infectious disease epidemiologist at HSPH. “There is not going to be a scientific threshold. There will be a consensus based on opinion“, he stresses.

Complicating the decision is the possibility of more harmful variants emerging, potentially including from some 20 animal species now known to harbor the virus and which could at some point cross over to humans, known as interspecies jump, a classic behavior of emerging viruses.

The real end of the pandemic will not come until arrival of a “final variant [que] even if it mutates, it cannot present advantages with respect to its previous versionboth in terms of contagion and immune escape, can’t do better than the previous version at spreading and escaping immunitysomething that experts expect to happen in not less than two or three years.

Science doi: 10.1126/science.adb1834