Why hasn’t China approved or developed an mRNA vaccine?

Vaccination in Qingdao, Shandong province (Reuters)

China has gone to great lengths to keep the virus out of its borders and protect its population; or almost everything.

It has kept cases and deaths remarkably low thanks to a “zero covid” strategy that has involved tracking and tracing all cases, closing its borders, and locking down cities of millions of people. He promoted national vaccinations that allowed the country to carry out a massive inoculation effort.

But Two years into the pandemic, China’s 1.4 billion people still do not have access to one of the world’s most effective coronavirus vaccines.. These vaccines use innovative mRNA technology developed and approved in the West, and have been adopted by dozens of countries.

The effectiveness of Chinese vaccines has been in doubt, in part because they employ a centuries-old inoculation method. Almost a year ago, the country said it would approve BioNTech, the German mRNA vaccine made in collaboration with Pfizer. Months later, China said it was also close to producing its own mRNA vaccine. Neither is currently available.

China’s lack of an mRNA vaccine—and its delay in approving a viable foreign option—has punched holes in Beijing’s victorious narrative of the pandemic and prompted experts to question whether the country’s approach to that it can resolve the crisis single-handedly is less successful than officials would have the world believe.

Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, the top Chinese leader, the country has turned more inward, promoting self sufficiency and advocating development in areas such as semiconductors and other technologies. The delay in recognizing a foreign mRNA vaccine now appears to be part of that deeply political exercise.

Sinopharm dosage (Reuters)

China is so hell-bent on competing with the United States and the West in science and technology that some in the scientific community say it’s hard to imagine the state hasn’t gone to great lengths to develop a domestically-made mRNA vaccine. The fact that China has fallen behind on that front, and has not endorsed a readily available foreign option, has left many experts baffled.

“We don’t know how decisions are made today in China, but a better vaccine would certainly help maintain the zero-Covid policy,” said Jin Dongyan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong who has urged his mainland Chinese colleagues. to approve the BioNTech vaccine.

“They are presenting to the world that they are doing well in developing vaccines,” he said of the Beijing officials. “And it would be shameful for them to show the Chinese people otherwise.”

China claims its virus policies, which include strict lockdowns, have prevented millions of people from getting sick. But as a consequence, scientists say, the population has not built up enough natural immunity to help fight severe infection, making reliable vaccines all the more crucial. And little by little the pressure is mounting on the country to adopt a new approach.

In recent months, officials have begun to openly discuss the need to adopt better vaccine technology. “We should learn from the good things in other countries, like mRNA vaccines”Zhong Nanshan, China’s top respiratory scientist, said at a conference in December. “They have dedicated years to research and have managed to develop mRNA vaccines in a few months.”

Last week, China approved for emergency use a COVID-19 pill made by Pfizer called Paxlovid, a move some experts say could help change Beijing’s approach to the pandemic.

It wasn’t long ago that China seemed ready to introduce an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, BioNTech’s Chinese partner, told investors last year that regulators would approve its mRNA vaccine for use in China in July 2021. The company, which had conducted clinical trials in late 2020, said it could manufacture up to a billion doses a year.

Since then, that optimism has faded. Chinese authorities now say they are still reviewing the documents to “make a final decision on the approval of our vaccine,” a BioNTech spokeswoman said.

Fosun did not respond to a request for comment.

The approval process for Sinopharm and Sinovac — which make the vaccines available in China — was very different. Chinese regulators changed the rules to allow both Chinese drugmakers to submit their trial data late. Sinopharm’s vaccine was approved a week after the company submitted its application, in December 2020.

Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines help prevent hospitalization and death, but their ability to reduce transmission with variants such as omicron remains in question. According to scientists in Brazil, Sinovac has only shown 51 percent effectiveness in preventing symptomatic disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that Sinopharm is 78 percent effective.

Although the WHO has approved both Chinese vaccines for emergency use, most Western governments prefer the mRNA technology.

As BioNTech’s approval languished, China said it was close to producing a self-produced mRNA vaccine called ARCoVax.. Two private drugmakers and the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences said they were preparing to manufacture 200 million doses by October, a Communist Party newspaper reported in September.

If this had happened, it would have been a remarkable achievement for China.

Candidate formulas with mRNA technology are still in the testing process (Reuters)

Unlike traditional vaccines, which use an inactivated virus to trigger an immune system response, mRNA vaccines use a genetic molecule that helps cells make proteins that can trigger an immune response in the body. This response creates antibodies that are then used to fight the virus.

The first mRNA vaccines against the coronavirus were based on research carried out over decades by scientists from different parts of the world. It took little more than a year for Western pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to take those advances and apply them to a new type of vaccine capable of preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19.

The final version of the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna was arrived at with the help of a multibillion-dollar program under the Trump administration called Operation Top Speed. The US Food and Drug Administration determined in 2020 that BioNTech’s vaccine has a 95 percent efficacy rate.

“This is not a trivial technology,” said John P. Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine. “So trying to reverse engineer from scratch is one of those things where you ask yourself, ‘What could possibly go wrong?'”

If China is carrying out a program similar to Operation Maximum Speed, it has not said anything about it publicly. One of the private companies helping to develop ARCoVax is Suzhou Abogen, a startup founded in 2019 by a scientist who used to work at Moderna. Before the pandemic, Abogen was developing mRNA drugs for cancer, one of China’s biggest epidemics.

The other drugmaker, Walvax, is a publicly traded pharmaceutical group. The two companies’ association with the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences suggests strong government backing, although Beijing has not mentioned an official collaboration.

Last year, the United States placed the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences on an entity list, a federal trade restrictions list, accusing it of using biotechnology to support activities such as “brain control weaponry.” The designation would make it difficult to export any final vaccine product it develops.

Researchers recently published details of a initial trial of the ARCoVax vaccine involving 120 volunteers. They found it safe and said it produced a moderate level of antibodies, but caused more side effects, such as fever, than the BioNTech injection..

Abogen and Walvax did not respond to requests for comment. A senior Walvax executive told Reuters last month that he had recruited 28,000 people for a large phase 3 clinical trial. ARCoVax is also being tested as a booster.

A recent study showed that two doses of Sinovac boosted with an injection of mRNA offered strong antibody protection against delta and omicron variants. But it is not yet clear when the ARCoVax vaccine will be available in China.

And as the weeks go by, BioNTech’s approval seems more elusive.

“It’s very difficult to predict when we’ll get approval,” Sean Marett, BioNTech’s business and commercial director, said at a healthcare conference last month. “But China remains an extremely important market for us,” he added. “We are very, very committed to him.”

© The New York Times 2022

