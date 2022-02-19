Why hasn’t China approved or developed an mRNA vaccine?

“We don’t know how decisions are made today in China, but a better vaccine would certainly help maintain the zero-Covid policy,” said Jin Dongyan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong who has urged his mainland Chinese colleagues. to approve the BioNTech vaccine.

“They are presenting to the world that they are doing well in developing vaccines,” he said of the Beijing officials. “And it would be shameful for them to show the Chinese people otherwise.”

China claims its virus policies, which include strict lockdowns, have prevented millions of people from getting sick. But as a consequence, scientists say, the population has not built up enough natural immunity to help fight severe infection, making reliable vaccines all the more crucial. And little by little the pressure is mounting on the country to adopt a new approach.

In recent months, officials have begun to openly discuss the need to adopt better vaccine technology. “We should learn from other countries’ good things, like mRNA vaccines,” Zhong Nanshan, China’s top respiratory scientist, said at a conference in December. “They have dedicated years to research and have managed to develop mRNA vaccines in a few months.”

Last week, China approved for emergency use a COVID-19 pill made by Pfizer called Paxlovid, a move some experts say could help change Beijing’s approach to the pandemic.