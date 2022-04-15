Why have central banks taken digital money seriously?

There are currently more than 10,000 cryptocurrencies, an extensive list that is led by bitcoin, with more than US$776,029 million in market capitalization. They are followed by ethereum, with US$364,469 million; tether, with US$82,581 million; BNB, with US$68,005 million; and USD Coin, with US$50,797 million.

The panorama could continue to expand, not only because it is an industry of more than 10 years that has gained strength with the rise of social networks, but also because the central banks of the strongest economies have begun to open up to the possibility of issuing their own digital currency that, in certain cases, would equal the official one. But why have they taken this option seriously?

The first step was taken by El Salvador, a country that decided to legalize bitcoin as legal and official currency in that territory. With the decision, hundreds of businesses and industries began to adapt to a digital world to which banks also had to integrate, some of which have their headquarters in Colombia, such as Bancolombia, Davivienda and Banco de Bogotá.

The decision has bothered large financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which earlier this year warned that with current spending levels, public debt could increase to nearly 96% of GDP in 2026, which it described as an “unsustainable trajectory”. In parallel, he urged to reduce the scope of the bitcoin law and avoid issuing bonds in this asset.

However, other economies have decided to stop ignoring the inevitable future that digital money could represent. Proof of this is that the same president of the United States, Joe Biden, asked the Federal Reserve to initiate a detailed study of the benefits and disadvantages of issuing a digital dollar.

In this regard, the same president of the entity, Jerome Powell, detailed four characteristics that a hypothetical digital currency must have, adding that a final decision has not been made on whether to advance in its creation in the short term.

For him, a digital currency issued by the central bank should guarantee user privacy; and be verifiable by identity, similar to the way bank accounts work in the US to prevent money laundering; as well as being intervened or widely adopted by the current banking system; and serve as a widely accepted means of payment.

Additionally, Powell warned that crypto assets “have been used to facilitate illicit activities”, a fact that, according to him, should be avoided.

Likewise, the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, assured that “I still do not know the conclusions we will reach, but we must be clear that issuing a digital currency would probably present a great design and engineering challenge, which would require years of development, not months. Our regulatory frameworks must be designed to support responsible innovation while managing risks, especially those that could disrupt the financial system and the economy.”

However, China would be the great engine of this phenomenon. This is highlighted by Jhon Torres Jiménez, economist and specialist in cryptocurrencies, who assures that “these moves are taking place in response to what the Asian country has been doing with the digital yuan. What they have explained from that region is that cryptocurrencies made them change their way of thinking about money, against which they used the technological development they have achieved in recent years, to take advantage of their direct rivals.

The expert added that one of the main differences is that assets such as bitcoin are issued in a decentralized manner, which is not the case with currencies such as the dollar. “Among what the Central Bank Digital Currency (Cbdc) intends to do is to ensure people’s payment services, satisfy digital demand and explore the process of disbursing money across borders, thereby avoiding the participation of so many intermediaries when conducting business in a globalized economy”, he concluded.

A similar attitude has been seen on the part of the European Union, where not only is the digital euro option being studied, but an attempt is being made to accelerate the push to establish new cryptocurrency rules, amid widespread concerns that digital tokens can be used to circumvent sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

During the first round of talks, the European Parliament and member states discussed the possibility of shortening the two-year period of implementation of the EU’s proposed rules, known as the markets in crypto assets (MiCA), an EU official said. to Bloomberg.

These moves have made this financial moment similar to what happened in the 19th century. “About a hundred years ago, each sovereign state decided that the government should have a monopoly on the production of money. The reason was that only the government can provide a currency that trades at par with no questions asked. The question of whether states should have a monopoly on money production has come up again,” Gary Gorton, a professor at the Yale School of Management, told Bloomberg.

The other side of the coin comes from financial institutions. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to offer options to trade ether; and has seen growing customer interest in the second largest digital currency.

Part of the explanation for adopting this new view is based on the fact that crypto investors use options to hedge risks or increase returns, so over-the-counter transactions are typically larger, privately traded trades. For example, etherum has a market value that makes it the second largest currency after bitcoin. At Goldman, client conversations have increasingly shifted to the currency, which is now seen as more of an investable asset class.

The position of the Bank of the Republic

Since 2018, the Banco de la República has carried out research on centralized digital currencies and the possible consequences of their use for individuals, companies and the Government, in addition to involving the local economy. Although the Issuer has taken into account the complexity of the issue, it does not represent a priority within the agenda of said entity, especially if one takes into account that world powers such as the United States have not yet taken a significant step to support emerging countries. like Columbia.