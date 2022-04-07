Why have so many people bought Elden Ring? Hundreds of players give their reasons

Games Industry has conducted a survey about the recent release of FromSoftware.

No one doubts that Elden Ring is going to be one of the best-selling games of this year 2022. Beyond the success among critics and the public, its trading performance is beyond question, although officially we only have one confirmed figure so far. However, data from physical and digital stores continue to place it week after week at the top of sales. But why have so many people bought it?

It is a question that we have asked ourselves from many media, but it has been Games Industry who has carried out a survey to elucidate the reasons. Remember that the games FromSoftware They have always been considered niche due to their proposal and their high difficulty, so it is clear that something has had to change with Elden Ring.

What are the reasons? The jump to the open world? The (insignificant) collaboration of George R.R. Martin? Have they had much to do with the notes given by the press or the advertising push by Bandai Namco? There is no better answer to all these questions than knowing first-hand the opinion of the players.

The survey carried out by Games Industry has consulted more than 200 users, several of them attending places like EGX or PAX. Their profile is that of people who they have several platforms and they play frequently, which is why they have insisted on players accustomed to the world of video games.

24% of respondents are new to SoulsOf those consulted, 35% have bought Elden Ringa very high percentage if we take into account the variety of systems and the number of important launches that we have had since the beginning of 2022. But the thing does not stop there, but 24% are new to Souls playersso it is clear that something has motivated them to buy this installment and not any of those directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki previously.

There have been multiple different answers to the question of why they bought Elden Ring, but 80% say without hesitation that they have been attracted to the open world approach. There are also two-thirds who explain that the press reception has helped encourage them to try it, and 28% say that the purchase has been the result of the influence of content creators.

The recommendation from friends continues to take the cake against social networks, with 40% of respondents stating that it is one of the relevant reasons. The mentioned participation of the creator of Game of Thrones, however, has only served to add desire in a quarter of the people who have been asked.

Those who do not buy it allude to its duration and difficultyOther reasons cited have to do with publicity, looking for a new action game and the desire to face the challenge of its difficulty. As for those who have decided not to buy it, they mainly talk about the lack of time to dedicate to it and also point to the difficulty as one of the reasons, but in this case negative.

Games Industry has already conducted similar consultations in the past to take the temperature of the gaming community. For example, a survey on Call of Duty: Vanguard explained why a good bulk of players had lost interest in the franchise as a result of the last annual launch, something that was reflected in the game’s sales compared to previous cases.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, FromSoftware, Sales, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and George RR Martin.