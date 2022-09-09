why he gave up sex and his love story with Emma Stone

In 2016, garfield He lived one of the most intense experiences of his professional career while shooting Martin Scorsese’s film “Silence”. The actor was well aware that the renowned director had previously worked with performers willing to do almost anything to impress him, so he wanted to live up to the challenge.

In the film he had the opportunity to work alongside Adam Driver and Liam Neeson. Six years after filming, the British interpreter offered details of the intense preparation he underwent to get fully into the role of a Jesuit priest. The determination of many actors to immerse themselves until the end in the psyche of the characters continues to have ardent defenders. What Andrew Garfieldwithout going further.

image.png Andrew Garfield starred in “Spider-Man.”

The two-time Oscar nominee said he approached his character in “Silence” from that perspective. He said he spent a year studying Catholicism and shadowing a Jesuit priest in New York, Father James Martin, to learn how to play the part. “He became my friend and a kind of spiritual director for a year,” he revealed.

In addition, he engaged in various religious practices. One of them, he related, was a 31-day spiritual retreat, in which he had to meditate on the life of Jesus Christ. Additionally, the interpreter practiced chastity for 6 months and deprived himself of food.

The charm of “Peter Parker”: his love story with Emma Stone

All the actors who played the famous “Spider-man” ended up madly in love with their respective co-stars. Despite the warnings, Tom Holland and Zendaya live their romance to the fullest. However, fate was different for the other two actors who brought the superhero to life: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garlfield.

image.png Andrew Garlfield and Emma Stone were a couple.

In 2011, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone became one of the favorite couples in Hollywood. As the actress herself confessed, the romance arose due to the jokes they made to each other while filming. And, at the end of 2012, in an interview with the MTV News channel, Andrew confessed how this love began: “We get along really well as partners between takes. She wasn’t really aware of what was going on.”were his words.

For four years and always with a big smile, the actors starred in one of the most popular relationships. yestheir courtship lasted until 2015. It was never known exactly when they decided to break up or why. Apparently, it all ended not because of a lack of love, but because of the tight schedule that both actors had. What is certain is that they went their separate ways on good terms. They are still in contact today.