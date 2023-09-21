Why Heart Attack Patients Should Take Aspirin Daily (But Only Less Than Half)

Patients with myocardial infarction who do not take aspirin daily are more likely to have a repeat myocardial infarction, stroke or death than those who take the drug systematically, according to research presented at the European Society Congress of Cardiology ESC 2023.

“Our findings show that not taking prescribed aspirin after a heart attack increases the risk of having a second heart attack, stroke or death,” said study author Dr. Anna Metta Christensen from Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital (Denmark). he said. , He added, “We recommend that all patients who have had a heart attack continue taking aspirin according to guidelines until randomized controlled trials prove otherwise and clinical guidelines are revised Go.”





discontinuation of aspirin





‘Aspirin’ is essential after myocardial infarction due to its ability to prevent the formation of blood clots and hence, reduce the risk of new infarction or stroke. However, as treatment and diagnostic methods have advanced in recent decades, the prognosis after myocardial infarction has improved and the long-term effects of aspirin are now less clear.





Because aspirin prevents blood clots, it also increases the risk of bleeding, and the balance between cardiovascular benefits and bleeding changes over time after a heart attack. This study examined the risk associated with long-term aspirin discontinuation compared with continued use after myocardial infarction in a contemporary setting.





The study used data from Danish national health registries. It included patients age 40 or older who had a first heart attack between 2004 and 2017, were treated with a coronary stent, and took prescribed aspirin for the first year after their heart attack. Was. Patients who were taking anticoagulants or who had suffered a stroke or recurrent heart attack during the prior year were excluded.





Aspirin adherence was assessed two, four, six and eight years after the heart attack. In Denmark, whenever a patient takes a prescription for ‘aspirin’, the number of tablets and the date of taking are recorded. Adherence at each of the four time points was assessed as the proportion of days patients took their pills during the previous two years.





Patients taking aspirin 80% of the time or less were considered non-adherent (i.e. not taking it as prescribed), while patients taking it more than 80% of the time were considered non-adherent (i.e. not taking it as prescribed). . At each time point, patients were excluded if they had suffered another myocardial infarction, stroke, died, or had started taking anticoagulants or P2Y12 inhibitors.





“We evaluated the effects of long-term aspirin use in patients who were not receiving other medications for the prevention of myocardial infarction or stroke,” explains Dr. Christensen. “Anticoagulants and P2Y12 inhibitors are both agents that, like aspirin, act to prevent the formation of blood clots. Therefore, patients undergoing such treatment were excluded from our study.”





40,114 patients with a first myocardial infarction participated in the study. Aspirin adherence decreased progressively with each time point, from 90% at two years after the heart attack to 84% at four years, 82% at six years, and 81% at eight years.





Higher chances between 20% to 40%





The researchers analyzed whether patients who did not take prescribed aspirin had a higher risk of suffering a repeat heart attack, stroke or the composite outcome of death compared to those who consistently took aspirin.





Several factors were taken into account that could affect the results, including age, sex, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, kidney disease, cancer, stomach ulcers, previous bleeding and obstructive pulmonary disease. Chronicle.





At each time point, patients taking prescribed aspirin were less likely to experience poor overall outcomes than non-adherent patients. Compared with compliant patients, non-compliant patients were 29%, 40%, 31% and 20% more likely to have recurrent myocardial infarction, stroke or death at two, four, six and eight years, respectively. Heart attack, respectively.