Why Hero Shooters Were So Hot and Why They Fail Disappointingly Now

The launch of Overwatch back in 2016 was a turning point in the video game industry. Four years later the second installment is approaching, and few have that fever that brought Blizzard’s work to be on everyone’s lips. We chatted with two former users of this type of game to tell us why they stopped playing Hero Shooters.

The Game Awards of the year 2016 were more than just a regular award ceremony. There was, metaphorically speaking, a punch on the table: Overwatcha multiplayer video game –without taglines or asterisks: a multiplayer video game-, won the Game of the Year award. There was DOOM or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End; one, a Second Coming of a legendary saga; another, the final touch of a young but decisive brand for Sony –and for the industry in general-. That year, against all odds, marked a before and after for the industry: a new subgenre was born, that of the hero shooter, to end up giving up just four years later. What happened? Why was such a suitable breeding ground formed for a type of work that has hardly had a tour? Can Overwatch 2 resurrect a genre in a vegetative state? We asked several users of these types of titles to see what caused them to abandon their online games.

The Hero Shooter are the result of the fusion between a MOBA and a shooter, to outline it roughly. They are multiplayer video games in which two teams of several members – in Overwatch there are 6, in Battleborn there were 5 – must cooperate to achieve a common goal: conquer various points on the map and keep them; dominate an area and stay within it until a bar is filled; or transport a load to the enemy base / prevent the enemy from moving the load to our respawn. Each player chooses a character who has a specific role and specific skills. They can vary, but the skeleton is typical: the DPS –Damage per second-, inflict damage; tanks absorb it; and supports appease him.

As I said, 2016 was a bubble that inflated until it exploded: Overwatch was the pinnacle, but they were also there battleborn -a mirage of Gearbox and 2K that gave up in a matter of months; Shortly after its release, it lost a large part of its audience- or Paladins –a shameless copy of Blizzard’s work, although its developers defended its originality tooth and nail-. Everything revolves around Tracer and company because their boom was immense, but today little remains of that.

Why park a booming genre so quickly?

relegate to cooperative factor such importance is a double-edged sword: bringing together a group of people who communicate, interact and create synergies is essential to prosper. Edwarda young man who has not returned to Blizzard for three or four years, evaluates it this way: “I think it is something very decisive. It is very frustrating to lose games because you do not communicate with your team […] we all like to winand in this case it is essential for it”. Ireneanother young woman who hasn’t played Overwatch for more than a year, goes further and highlights the social factor of video games: “I started playing with a group of friends from different parts of Spain, most of them I didn’t even meet in person, but every night we all connected and apart from playing we told each other about life, we gave each other support, we laughed…”.

Overwatch 2 can be a turning point for this type of gameThey didn’t help much either. few content updates who enjoyed the games. For Eduardo and Irene it was something crucial: “A game like this has to live on its updates. If I have to wait four months to play a new character… you have to reinvent yourself“, he says. “It is not normal for a game with such a great team behind it to recycle year after year the same Halloween event, winter or summer. exactly the same […] People get tired of playing the Junkenstein event for the umpteenth time, without a single change,” she seconded.

This next Tuesday, April 26, the premiere of the overwatch 2 beta, the continuation of the one who laid the foundations of the subgenre. What should I include to re-engage users? Irene thinks that “new modes, game mechanics and original characters, with previously unseen abilities“, as well as “that the system of events be rethought so that they are not repeated year after year with hardly any news”. Eduardo supports these statements, and details: “I would like them to make a squad of, for example, 60 characters, between classics and new. But first, not over time […] And provide incentives. That I win games, they give me points and I can unlock new items, not that it has to be through loot boxes. You get to a thousand points and you get X, you get to two thousand and you get Y.”

Despite everything, there is room for optimism: in 2019 it appeared apex legends, a hybrid between Hero Shooter and battle royale whose flirtation with both genres has consecrated it as a juicy option to take into account –and its numbers prove it-. The release of Overwatch 2 could be a turning point for this type of game: if there is a time to recover what has been lost, it is now. We will see if all this time and feedback has served to take note, make amends for your mistakes and breathe new life into the cooperative, that in the end these titles are about that: playing as a team and coordinating to succeed. If winning is satisfying, do it as a team even more so if possible.