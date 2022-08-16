why his club Manchester United could separate from him?

Colin Abgrall



11:07 a.m., August 16, 2022



Despite still honorable statistics, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer much courted by the major European football clubs. Saturday, CR7, 37, again experienced an ordeal with Manchester United, where he no longer feels comfortable. According to our sports consultant in England, his coach would no longer want him, in particular because of his behavior.

Cristiano Ronaldo would no longer be in the odor of sanctity in his club. Manchester United would like to part with the five-time Portuguese Ballon d’Or. A possible end that was not really planned. Indeed, everything was in place for the story to be beautiful when Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester last year, 19 years after his debut. The Old Trafford stadium only had eyes for the Portuguese then.

“His new coach doesn’t want him anymore”

But, coming off a disappointing season, Ronaldo faces two rare problems for a player of his caliber. “His new coach doesn’t really want him anymore,” explains Philippe Auclair, the Europe 1 football consultant in England. “Cristiano Ronaldo made it known early on that he intended to leave Manchester United. Despite everything, no one has really come forward to offer him a contract that is up to what he is currently at Manchester United.”

Ronaldo totally isolated

Ronaldo gets annoyed on the pitch and in training, according to the site The Atlantic. The situation is so tense that the player is isolated and even eats alone at his table. Far from the full stadiums that accompanied each celebration of the Portuguese’s goals, one of the greatest players in history, could totally miss his exit in the club which saw him grow and which today threatens to terminate his contract. .