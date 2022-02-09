Why I prefer not to go on TV. And I recommend turning it off. (Almost all). : STILUM CURIAE





February 9, 2022



Published by Marco Tosatti

Marco Tosatti

Dear StilumCuriali, it seems right to offer for your reflection this article from the Silvana De Mari Community, which we would have liked to share with you a few days ago, but as always there is a lot of material, and things overlap inexorably … I completely agree with the Dr. De Mari. I think the politicians have huge blame disturbing what we are experiencing, as well as the magistrates; but that the real responsible for the madness and the crimes are the newspapers and television stations, conniving, complicit and colluding in the creation of the lie, and its propagation. With a few, precious exceptions, all the more meritorious. When a few weeks or months ago requests for presence or intervention on TV began to arrive at some of the obscene fake information theaters, I declined the requests. It was all too clear that they were simply looking for someone with different ideas from the mainstream in order to a) be able to say: you can see that we also hear those who disagree … b) to lure in a kind of ambush, one against ten, with the referee in favor of the ten … I said yes to a television interview out of sympathy for the author. Of twenty minutes spent together, maybe 30 seconds have passed. I explained that it is not Msgr. He made sure that he invented the Great Reset, that the creators exist, and that they have written books (see Schwab) on the subject. That it is clear that there are great financial and ideological interests in this pandemic; the nice interviewer when I said that there is an elite on top of all this dropped: “all of the same race, right? …”. Think how nice if he could have brought home some succulent anti-Semitic statement! Unfortunately the bait was too visible. But then I saw that he was elected to the Regional Council of the Order of Journalists. The information is in good hands, o ox people …

I don’t go on television. I give this information right away so you stop breaking my soul. I received two emails, a Whats App message and a phone call to ask me if I want to participate in Massimo Giletti’s Non è arenena. No, I don’t want to participate.

At least those of the Arena are capable of giving her. The girl who telephones me to find out if I want to participate in the White Zone begins the call with “Hi Silvana, how are you?”. If you can’t even tell when you can give her and when you can, what amazing skills have they hired you for? For years I have refused to participate in the Mosquito. I do not participate in these broadcasts because I consider them pure distillation of garbage. Regardless of who is right and who is wrong, they are broadcasts that have lowered the level of civilization, taking barbarism to sublime heights. There may be exceptions, for example Mario Giordano’s Out of Chorus, who has always given a voice to the doctors who treated the covid infection, and where speeches are made, slogans are not repeated. A speech requires time, calm, no one to interrupt you, it assumes that you are not subjected to the grimaces of guys who look like Tourette’s syndromes, hysterical screams and expressions of contempt of the zuzzerellone on duty. Outside the box, he helps recover the stolen houses. Incidentally: it is an absolute madness that Mario Giordano takes care of this. The moment a house is stolen, and you notice that it is always poor houses, the moment a person returns to his house and finds someone inside with the lock changed, with all his things stolen, the carabinieri should intervene and recover the stolen goods within a few minutes. Incredibly, no one intervenes.

I do not go on television, nor to the Mosquito, because it is a vulgar journalism, made up of emotionality and not of reason, of slogans, up to the simplification and the only enemy that are the basis for the establishment of a totalitarian thought. I don’t participate in junk journalism. These people train in chronic misinformation. No one can make an intelligent speech, with a logical line, in two minutes, least of all if it is interrupted. Allowing those who are speaking and expressing ideas to be disqualified by expressions of contempt from other guests, stunned by the screams of the Ronzulli or by the senseless statements of Vespa, attacked by the insults of Parenzo or its nonsense is a training not only for barbarism. , but to stupidity. These transmissions are fundamental for the process of stupefying the population, necessary for the formation of totalitarian thought. Either you have at least ten minutes to be able to make a logical and complete speech or we are always in the field of junk journalism. Even if someone says something right, if he doesn’t have the time to demonstrate its logic, it’s just a counter slogan that is opposed to slogans, they are words that cannot be demonstrated. It is counterproductive. It is impossible to say something clever in three minutes because in three minutes nothing can be proven. What we manage to say are only slogans interrupted by other slogans. I don’t go on television. I’m not going to the mosquito. Please don’t waste my very little time, I get hundreds of emails asking for help and hundreds of phone calls a day, warning me that they are insulting me. Don’t write to me: look, Giletti is making fun of you. I assure you of the most sacred thing in the world that I can care less about few things. Don’t break my soul by saying: look at Poreč compared it to Mengele, listen to the podcast of the mosquito at the minute so and so. Rather, stop listening to these people. By comparing me to Mengele, Poreč has offended the excruciating pain of thousands of dead murdered in an atrocious way. It is not that just because they have made it to television or radio that individuals committing such acts must necessarily have an audience. Stop listening to these people. Don’t feed on garbage. Why feed the brain with garbage, then? We have few weapons in hand, one of these few weapons is the pencil with which we make the X on the ballot paper, the remote control or the radio button. Switch off. Stop listening. Bring down audiences, and perhaps, who knows, decent journalism might even be born. Rest assured: no intelligent information can come to you from these transmissions. Even if there were a true affirmation in the transmission, immersed in barbarism, it would be a shouted affirmation, not proven, not demonstrable. Why do you keep listening to Poreč, looking at the Gruber, Zona Bianca, Non è Arena, Flores, and the other pillars of a monolithic non-thought? Anyone who participates is responsible, but also those who listen and make an audience. It is written in the Gospel: pay attention to what you hear. We have to pay attention to what we hear. We have to decide what we listen to what we will listen to the most. Freedom comes from here.

Bergoglio will be with Fazio.

One more reason to stay out.

