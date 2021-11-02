Why I’m single and how to fight single shaming

In the era of woke culture we are finally called to be alert against any form of discrimination: alongside the most obsolete and recognizable racisms relating to ethnicity or religious belief, more subtle and subtle forms of discrimination are thus being identified: body shaming (which includes fat And thin shaming), gender shaming (judge a person on gender bias), misgendering (do not recognize an individual’s gender as valid), kink shaming (judging a person’s “strong” sexual predilections) e vanilla shaming (as opposed to the previous one, mortifying individuals who prefer soft sexual practices). In this cosmogony of mortifications, little is said about single shaming, that is the more or less veiled discrimination perpetrated against singles. It is actually a form of the good old patriarchy, because, predictably, it is women more than single men who are targeted, mixed with age discrimination: being single at 20 is ok, at 50 it is a symptom. Just look at the world of celebrities: if Cher felt compelled to make it clear to an interviewer that men are like dessert to her (“Tasty, but not necessary”) and that she doesn’t need support because she is “the rich man, ”Emma Watson has called herself“ self-partnered ”to allay the constant questions about why she doesn’t have a partner.

According to American studies, the pandemic has accentuated the single shaming, making those who have faced lockdowns without a partner feel more fragile, more unfortunate, and ultimately doomed. How does single shaming manifest itself? From invasive questions from relatives and friends, often in good faith, like: “Still single?” or “Is it possible that you can’t find anyone?”, a concern emerges that implies a prejudice, namely that being single is less or worse than being part of a couple. Obviously these are questions that are usually addressed to women; a single man is seen as free and perhaps even smarter than his married or engaged counterpart. The male counterpart of these ceremonial questions is often about the job position, and here we access the reddit shaming, but that’s another story.

From these harmless questions, but finally recognized as improper and intrusive, we move on to more concrete forms of discrimination, as happens in many social events or entertainment occasions: just think of the traditional setting of a wasp dinner, where the placement provides for the alternation between men and women, assuming to bring together only heterosexual couples, or holiday packages designed for couples or families. When is a “single promotion”? Raising the bar, we come to see how singles are less protected in the world of work, where, for example, bills for parental alternations multiply without much consideration of the universe of single parents.

How to respond to single shaming? The network abounds with sites dedicated to the topic, which makes you smile because, with the explosion of online dating and the billions that gravitate around it, it is quite clear that the single is a very precious commodity: Tinder, innerCircle, Meetic and all the various dating apps wouldn’t exist if they didn’t thrive on a culture that sees being single as a problem to solve. On the other hand, the woke culture it is also trying to defend single pride by suggesting how to return ill-timed inferences or questions to the sender. You can answer in a soft way (“I’m fine like this”) or more aggressively (“Why are you so interested in my sentimental situation?”), Up to the belligerent counter-offensive (“Are you envious of my freedom? Your marriage is a nightmare , real?”). My favorite answer runs on twitter in the form of a meme: “If I am single at 35 it means that I have statistically avoided my first divorce.” The important thing, however, is that the single shaming does not come from oneself. Remember what Halle Berry said: “A partner might be the icing on the cake, but the cake is me, and I’m delicious.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io