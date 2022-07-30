Why in Valladolid, what songs are playing and other secrets about the film inspired by the Hombres G

Valladolid, 1989. Cars still circulate through the Plaza Mayor and in front of the Sculpture Museum. Galerias Preciados is still open. At clandestine parties, kids drink panther milk and the sidewalks are littered with phone booths. Through those streets of the late 1980s – Macías Picavea, Conde Ansúrez, San Ignacio – David runs around, just turned thirteen, about to start eighth of EGB. David lives in the Plaza del Viejo Coso, he goes with his gang of friends –the ‘pitus’– to a school that could be the García Quintana or the Zorrilla institute (there are thanks to both in the credits), he steals bags of worms at the Teresa Gil kiosk and hums like David Summers through the Plaza del Salvador. In Fuente Dorada, he has just met Layla, a rebellious, independent girl who lives in the Torrecilla street passageway and with whom he falls madly in love.

Valladolid, today. David has turned 40, lives alone in San Felipe Neri and runs a bookstore (the real one is Clares) right next to his door. It’s been almost thirty years since he’s seen Layla, that girl with whom he briefly coincided in the eighth year of EGB and who, before finishing the course, went to live in Mexico and then Los Angeles. Layla is now a famous film director, so she contacts David again to tell him that she is returning to Valladolid to receive the Spike of Honor from the Seminci. They have agreed to meet. And they will share encounters in La Leyenda del Pisuerga (with the Hanging Bridge in the background), the Calderón Theatre, the Círculo de Recreo or the Plaza de Fabio Nelli, where the Valladolid Museum has been converted into a luxury hotel.

Valladolid shines, dances and becomes almost another character in ‘I’m going to have a good time’, a musical film inspired by the songs of the Hombres G, which opens next Friday the 12th in theaters throughout Spain and which this Thursday will screened for the first time –in a shared ‘premiere’– on Gran Vía in Madrid and room 5 of the Broadway in Valladolid.

There was applause at the end of a film starring Raúl Arévalo, Karla Souza, Dani Rovira and a group of young actors, led by Izan Fernández. In the script and direction is David Serrano, convinced that the choice of Valladolid has been key for the film.

«I lived those years, at the end of the 80s, in Albacete, in absolute freedom, almost as if we lived in the countryside. We were all day in the street. At the age of thirteen, I returned to Madrid and found a city that for me was almost like the Bronx, very hard. So, for the characters of the kids to be free, happy… I needed it not to be a big capital, “says Serrano. But neither is a small city. Because then, there are characters, already adults, who haven’t seen each other for three years. “And that, in a city like Valladolid can happen.” Crucial to the plot is the celebration of a film festival. «And what better than the Seminci!». And, in addition, “we needed a city that had a beautiful, real old town, in which we could shoot the entire 80s part and that photographed well.”

Serrano tells that he made a first visit to the city with his sister, who works in the production of the film. «One day I told him: ‘Take me home and we’ll go to Valladolid, see what we find’. Suddenly, I ran into the Old Coso and was amazed at how beautiful and peculiar it is. I said: ‘Here we are going to shoot for sure’». And he turned that stage into the place where the boy David lives with his neighbor Paco.

«But then, next to him, there was Fabio Nelli, who I loved. It was the perfect square that he was looking for at the end of the film. We needed a nice square, old, but not especially big. Because if it was big, the musical number would be very cold for us. When I saw her I said, how wonderful. And yes, the final stretch of the film takes place there, with a musical number – choreography included – around the song ‘Dos Magnets’. It is when both timelines (David and Layla’s in 1989 and today) intersect and resolve.

“The end of the film was very delicate. I wanted those two stories that are mixed to be good, that it not be a goop, that it be exciting. I think those last ten minutes of the film are the most important thing I’ve done in my career and what I’m most proud of,” says Serrano. It was, he says, the most delicate moment of all his work.

But also the choreography that, around ‘Suéltate el pelo’, the child actors star in the corridors of the school. «If doing a musical number is already difficult, with forty children, I won’t even tell you». For this, he has had the contribution of the choreographer Íker Carrera. «I called him because I wanted some modern choreographies for the film, different from what we are used to seeing. Íker also has a great ability to include humor in his work. It was essential that they be fun, fresh, that they adapt well to children. Already the scenarios where they took place.

«Íker, Kiko de la Rica (the director of photography) and I spent several days in Valladolid, planning in the locations how the choreographies were going to be and choosing the places that suited us for each number». ‘I love you’ sounds and this song is danced in the Plaza del Salvador. For ‘I’m going to have a good time’, they visit the Old Coso, Platerías, the arcades of Fuente Dorada or the Plaza Mayor.

“It’s going to be the ‘La la land’ of Valladolid,” said the producer, Enrique López Lavigne, in January, at the project’s presentation. Why the reference to that particular movie? «In one of the first meetings with Hombres G, I told them that I thought there should be only four musical numbers, no more, so that that musical part would not finish exhausting the viewer, especially everyone who doesn’t like the genre so much. And so that it didn’t affect the plot too much. In ‘La la land’ they did that.

And this is where the connection to that title comes in for the first time. “They were super smart. There are only four musical numbers there and then little ditties. I decided to copy that structure.” There are those four songs with choreography, dancers, great staging (‘I’m going to have a good time’, ‘I love you’, ‘Let go of your hair’ and ‘Dos magnets’). But then, the whole film is peppered with brushstrokes in which other pieces appear. Like ‘Venezia’, ‘Give me back my girl’, ‘Attack of the crocodile girls’, ‘Marta has a pacemaker’ or ‘Visit our bar’. In many cases, the themes sound in the guise of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra.

«There are four or five moments that end up giving it the musical touch, but without exhausting the viewers. It was impossible to include all the successes that the group has. If we put in more songs, it was going to go against the movie.” And here, again, are the teachings of ‘La la land’. “There’s a wonderful moment where Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone break into song, like they’re talking. That combination of songs that they sing in their life with the purest musical numbers gave us something very fresh».

«When you make a musical of this type (of ‘gramola’, of ‘juke box’, with pre-existing songs), many times they end up changing your plot so that many themes enter. As can happen in ‘Mamma mia’ or as I did in ‘Today I can’t get up’, when I wrote the Mecano musical. Here the songs do not enter so much because the plot asks for it, but because the characters like those songs.

There is a moment in the film, shot inside the Calderón, in which Layla (played by Karla Souza) receives the Spike of Honor from the Seminci (and the trophy is identical to the one actually awarded by the festival). In her acceptance speech, the director recalls that it was here, in Valladolid, the city from which she left when she was twelve years old, where she lived most of her first days. “They may not have been the best, but they were the most important,” she says. Because this –in the plot set in 1989– is a film about “first love, first rejection, the fear of losing a friend…”.

“It is also the first time they have faced tragedy. That really happened. Luis’s father, my friend, had leukemia, he died. At those ages is when you face many times the first times. And they mark you a lot. It is a very beautiful time, but very complicated. The 12 years are annoying ».

But in the film it is reflected in a luminous way, compared to the more melancholy tint of the adults. “I wanted to make the movie that I would have liked to see at that age. I want the kids to see it and be moved, have fun, turn it into an important film for them, as ‘From Pink to Yellow’, ‘A Little Romance’ or ‘Melody’ were for me, when I saw them as a child. For that it had to be a bright, beautiful film. Then, in the present, yes, things have changed. Life doesn’t look the same at 42 as it does at 12. I wanted to mark that. And the combination of the two stories is enhanced. If it had been just a children’s movie, it would have been less exciting. And it would have been less fun, too, without knowing what had become of the characters later, as adults. Trying, also, that there was nothing especially tragic in their lives. But something more realistic: life, after all, is more or less like that. A fair combination of happiness and melancholy.