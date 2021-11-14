Why investors prefer the dollar to the euro

There is no doubt that 2021 was a positive year for greenback, with a strong strengthening of the dollar against the euro. The strength phase has been even more evident in recent weeks as the dollar hit a 16-month high against the euro.

What are the reasons? Much depends on the speed with which it is assumed that they will be undertaken more restrictive monetary policies.

Special observed inflation

It must be said that the dollar is not only strong against the euro. Also there GBP it is at its lowest against the greenback.

The fact is that there is unanimous agreement that the USA they will all anticipate in the withdrawal of monetary stimuli, a process which has already begun, and in the rate hike.

If previously it was expected that the first hike would take place in 2023, now the consensus is towards a hike as early as mid-2022.

The fact is that inflation is rising more than expected. The latest observation noted prices up by 6.20%, well beyond the expectations of economists and analysts.

In short, although Governor Powell preaches caution and patience in raising rates because rising inflation is only temporary, in fact this increase in prices is there. And this will likely lead to having to anticipate certain decisions.

Europe full of “doves”

On the other hand, there are even more “doves” in Europe than in the US. Not only has the withdrawal of monetary stimulus not yet begun, but there is no rush to initiate it and even less rush is there for rate hikes.

The governor ECB Lagarde is more convinced than ever that in 2023 inflation will return below 2%.

Here, therefore, that in the eyes of the ECB there is currently no reason to rush to raise rates.

American and European vision and the euro / dollar exchange rate

Although therefore on both sides of the Atlantic there is not much desire for restrictive policies, there is no doubt, however, that inflation, as well as the recovery, is stronger in the US than in Europe.

The result is that right now investors prefer the dollar to the euro, with a view to being able to get the highest returns first.

At the moment, the euro has certainly not sunk. In fact, we are witnessing rather limited descents. However, in a portfolio it is good to have some exposure to the dollar, to capitalize on this favorable moment of the greenback.