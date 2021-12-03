Why iPhone doesn’t support Micro SD?

Apple, since iPhone has existed, has never added the ability to expand its memory via Micro SD. Yet it is one now a very banal function used by almost all competitors. So why not use it?

Well, in principle if we were referring to long-standing devices, the Cupertino company has chosen not to make the Micro SD available to safeguard the fluidity and the dynamicity ofuser experience.

Flash storage memories inside iPhones (and not only) are faster than Micro SD cards, especially due to the fact that many types can be inserted in the slot. It was not at all unlikely to insert a large card but of a speed / write ratio not up to par.

On the other hand, in recent iPhones, those resistant to water and dust, a greater degree of protection can be achieved more easily by not providing for expansion. In short, the fewer “loopholes” the better. And again, not using it you can also get more space inside, useful for implementing other components.

By connecting to this, not everyone knows it but, for every smartphone or tablet with Micro SD slot, Microsoft has earned royalties. To use it you need at least one FAT filesystem, a filesystem authorship attributed to the Redmond company.

It is estimated that more than 70% of Android smartphone manufacturers (including some Windows Phones and Windows Mobile) have paid royalties to Microsoft, of course we are only talking about products with Micro SD expansion.

Finally, it should be noted that from 2018 Microsoft decided to open source about 60 thousand patents, starting to be part of the Open Invention Network. In this case, the intellectual properties were granted free of charge to those who made use of them, without asking for their authorization.

In short, the answer to the question of the title is not simple and if you dig in, different facets of interest come out. It was probably an engineering choice in order not to “compromise” normal operation, guaranteeing a high quality level as per Apple standards, or an extra piece in terms of safety, or a method, who knows, to avoid pouring money into the tills. from Microsoft.