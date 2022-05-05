Why is Ana de Armas perfect as Ballerina? – Spoiler Time

Watch out, Black Widow…here comes the true lethal and ruthless assassin! The success of John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 detonated that its creatives in Lionsgate announce what is supposed to be the first of many spin off of the franchise: ballerina. Written by Shay Hatten and with a brief look at the character in parabellum, the premise is centered on a young murderess who seeks bloody revenge on those who murdered her family in the same way.

Although it had actually been announced for 6 months, this week it was announced that ballerina will begin filming this summer, reaffirming the star of Anne of Arms. Interestingly this spin off “minor” will arrive before Sofiaanother film that would focus on the powerful character of Halle Berry introduced in the third film of John Wick.

His brief Bond Girl “sealed the deal”

Although the character appeared briefly in Parabellum (it was even almost a “background” image), plans for Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee Y Chad Stahelsky to have Of weapons solidified upon knowing his presence as bond girl in No Time to Die. Once released and despite appearing on screen for barely 20 minutes, the actress showed that she could well lead ballerina, with an estimated budget of 50 to 80 million dollars. It will be the Of weapons as prolific as Reeves how to make this spin off a full-fledged, self-sustaining franchise? Will we see the character of Keanu at least as a guest cameo in this film for the “good luck kick”? It would also be essential to see “the lady” in charge of this organization of murderers, played by the very Angelica Hudson.

