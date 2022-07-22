Why is Ana de Armas the fashionable actress in Hollywood?



The great producers and filmmakers raffle her off, everyone wants her in their films: Ana de Armas is the fashionable actress



His name shines among the stars of Hollywood and the public surrenders to his talent and his magnetism on the big screen.



Her performance as Marylin Monroe in the film ‘Blonde’ (2022) has left everyone speechless in the Mecca of Cinema

The great producers and filmmakers they raffle it, everybody the want in their films. Anne of Arms is the actress of fashion. Her name shines among the Hollywood stars and the public surrenders to her talent and her magnetism on the big screen. There is not Red carpet to step on the one where the flashes don’t go crazy with her.

The 34-year-old actress has a very promising future ahead of her

No matter the chosen look, the interpreter cuban-spanish monopolize every planeevery selfie (“Ana!”) requested by her fans. action girlgave the jump to Mecca of Cinema seducing Keanu Reeves in his first movie‘Knock Knock’, in 2015. We saw her in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and accompanying the most famous agent in his latest adventure-james-bond in ‘no time to die‘-.

