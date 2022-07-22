Why is Ana de Armas the fashionable actress in Hollywood?
The great producers and filmmakers they raffle it, everybody the want in their films. Anne of Arms is the actress of fashion. Her name shines among the Hollywood stars and the public surrenders to her talent and her magnetism on the big screen. There is not Red carpet to step on the one where the flashes don’t go crazy with her.
The 34-year-old actress has a very promising future ahead of her
No matter the chosen look, the interpreter cuban-spanish monopolize every planeevery selfie (“Ana!”) requested by her fans. action girlgave the jump to Mecca of Cinema seducing Keanu Reeves in his first movie‘Knock Knock’, in 2015. We saw her in ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and accompanying the most famous agent in his latest adventure-james-bond in ‘no time to die‘-.
Now, he has left everyone with the open moutha, transforming in blonde temptation, Marilyn Monroeon the film ‘Blonde’. An interpretation that has dazzled also to the criticism. There is no paper that can resist it. to their 34 yearsthe actress has a future very promisingloaded with great projects.