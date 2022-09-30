Why is Armor Wars now going to be a movie?

Armor Wars it will be a movie. The Marvel Studios project was announced at the D23 Expo as an exclusive series for the Disney Plus platform. However, that approach was scrapped in favor of a theatrical show that will star Don Cheadle as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, better known as War Machine.

The Hollywood Reporter He assures that, despite the change, Cheadle is still on board, as well as the writer Yassir Lester. It should be noted that it was just beginning the pre-production stage, so, in reality, there was not that much progress. So the new decision will not affect the development of the set. Perhaps the only, and small, change would be to move its release date, which has not yet been announced.

Armor Wars will be a movie.

The reason why Armor Wars it will be a movie

In accordance with THRseveral sources close to the production assured that in the study there is a lot of interest in telling the story correctly and it was concluded that the best way to do it was with a film that opens in theaters, not short episodes .

Interestingly, the same thing happened with Hawkeye, but in reverse. Originally, the series based on the Avenger’s bow and arrow, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, was going to be developed for a theatrical release. Then it was decided to do the serial in streamingarguing the same: it was the best way to approach the narrative.

Not many official details of the Armor Wars plot are known yet, but Cheadle had this to say recently (via Variety):

“In the trailer, you see that he has to confront Nick [Fury]. He and Fury are going to clash throughout this series, as to what they need to do, given what’s been going on on this planet right now. It’s kind of a thriller and a different kind of show than you usually see in the MCU, which is great because we can keep changing it and transforming it. It is fun”.

In the comics, Armor Wars explores the aftermath of one of Tony Stark/Iron Man’s worst fears. What if all the technology he created fell into the wrong hands?