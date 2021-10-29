Why is Cardano Preferred by Investors over Bitcoin and Ethereum?

In the last period there have been several news on Cardano.

On the ADA network update front, the community released a status update on Friday, October 8th. The team is working on a maintenance update in October along with further ERC20 implementations. Additionally, the community noted that for the improvement of decentralization, the Cardano team updated the node dependencies along with the re-implementation of the transaction confirmation mode.

Additionally, the Cardano team is looking into some testnets like Daedalus testnet v.4.3.2 and is focusing on debugging, among other updates. Despite the momentum of development, the end of last month was not a great time for Cardano’s price. Since the average number of large on-chain transactions had shown a sharp and decisive decline.

Bullish breakout attempt for Cardano?

However, these latest key news doesn’t necessarily bring a negative outlook – quite the opposite. The latest report from Grayscale Investments estimated that the network “showed positive fundamental trends“.

Furthermore, in the short term, the report said that the new launches of Dapp, NFT and tokens could lead ADA holders to shift their allocation to these assets. Meanwhile, the network is not free from competitive threats.

The report cited competition from “Level 1 blockchain with smart contract capability”Such as Ethereum, Solana, Internet Computer Protocol and Avalanche.

While Cardano recently rolled out smart contract functionality via Alonzo, applying the DAPP feature is still in the early stage. But interestingly, the Cardano Foundation recently announced several strategic partnerships with names like COTI, Chainlink, Rival, etc. during the Cardano Summit 2021.

These partnerships are expected to further increase the adoption and use cases of the Cardano network in the coming days.

Techno-Graphic Analysis and Cardano forecasts

Interesting situation on ADA after breaking out of the downward compression triangle that brought the price provisionally below $ 2.

At the time of writing, Cardano’s price is $ 2.21, in full lateral phase. At the moment the best strategy is to wait for the break of the lateral phase which could be violated in the short term. When confirmation of a bullish breakout, the Cardano price will likely reach the round target of $ 3.

