Why is Cardano Preferred by Investors over Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Bullish breakout attempt for Cardano?

However, these latest key news doesn’t necessarily bring a negative outlook – quite the opposite. The latest report from Grayscale Investments estimated that the network “showed positive fundamental trends“.

Furthermore, in the short term, the report said that the new launches of Dapp, NFT and tokens could lead ADA holders to shift their allocation to these assets. Meanwhile, the network is not free from competitive threats.

The report cited competition from “Level 1 blockchain with smart contract capability”Such as Ethereum, Solana, Internet Computer Protocol and Avalanche.

While Cardano recently rolled out smart contract functionality via Alonzo, applying the DAPP feature is still in the early stage. But interestingly, the Cardano Foundation recently announced several strategic partnerships with names like COTI, Chainlink, Rival, etc. during the Cardano Summit 2021.

These partnerships are expected to further increase the adoption and use cases of the Cardano network in the coming days.