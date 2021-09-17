Why is Cardano price falling? Accounting is not convincing, better to do short trading?

The ADA price is down by 22% compared to its all-time highs: the arrival of smart contracts has not been fully understood by investors

The ADA price (Cardano), after the euphoria phase for the launch of smart contracts, which took place following the Alonzo hard fork, seems to have entered a sort of limbo. The prices are 22 percent lower than the all-time highs and the phase of uncertainty that the whole cryptocurrency sector has been going through in the last period can only partially explain Cardano’s weak performance.

It is true that there have been strong liquidations on traditional channels and on loan platforms (quantifiable in about 2 billion dollars) but Cardano also seems to suffer from a certain misunderstanding of its own community regarding the nature of the smart contracts launched on the ADA platform. The lack of understanding of accounting is the real reason why, in this current phase, the Cardano price corrects more than the industry average.

So wanting to answer the question about the because the ADA price is down after the launch of smart contracts, we can mention the technical difficulties and misunderstandings of the Cardano community regarding the deeper feeling of the accounting model called eUTXO (Extended Unspent Transaction Output). Practically the same community has not completely understood the extent of the innovations introduced with the arrival of smart contracts. Hence the weakness of the ADA value.

What is the eUTXO model (Extended Unspent Transaction Output)

Technically eUTXO is practically the opposite of the model on which Ethereum is based. The new accounting tracks users’ balances and allows investors to spend their cryptoassets multiple times. The model behind ADA is all based on individual transactions which are then grouped into blocks similar to UTXO of Bitcoin.

The Cardano team stated that the applications on smart contracts will allow to record multiple transactions in a block to avoid the same problems that characterize Bitcoin can emerge and be able to reap the right benefits related to scalability.

Although it is still in an initial phase (the update took place on 12 September last) there will be evidence that the activities are improving when we see the actual implications of the applications on Cardano and therefore when there will be an improvement in both the experience of developers and users.

L’increase in smart contracts it will take a few more months to highlight how some of Ethereum’s direct competitors, such as Solana and Fantom, can grow in terms of applications launched and embedded value. At this point it would not be a surprise if Cardano decided to launch liquidity program with hundreds of millions of dollars.

