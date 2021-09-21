Why is Cardano trending on Twitter?

Cardano (CRYPT: ADA), the third largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was trending on Twitter Wednesday night.

What happened

#Cardano was trending on Twitter following the launch in Japan, accompanied by the announcement of the creator of the cryptocurrency Charles Hoskinson on the social platform Wednesday.

Ada launching in Japan in ten minutes. I’ve waited a very long time for this day. Congratulations and thanks to the community there: A monk sips morning tea,

it’s quiet,

the chrysanthemum’s flowering. – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 24, 2021

Others on Twitter ran to catch up on the news.

Also on Wednesday, Hoskinson revealed that now Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are on Cardano through a sidechain.

Ethereum smart contracts on Cardano! Glad to see someone getting into that Pond https://t.co/DH9D1v4ahh – Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) August 25, 2021

Because it is important

Cardano is listed on the Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint.

At the beginning of the month, Sebastien Guillemot, chief technology officer of dcSpark, a creator of cryptocurrency ecosystems, pointed out that in Japan there are strict rules for quotes on cryptocurrency exchanges and that only a limited number of tokens can be listed on them.

Cardano was among the ten most talked about cryptocurrencies on Twitter at the time of the article’s publication, according to data from Cointrendz.com.

The excitement around ADA dates back to the moment when the project announced that the smart contract functionality will be integrated on 12 September.

Price movement

Cardano was up 0.54% to $ 2.74 over a 24-hour period. In seven days the currency rose by 27.82%. Since the beginning of the year, ADA has grown by 1,464.05%.