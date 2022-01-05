Why is Chainlink on the rise today?

Tuesday evening Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) was up 11.3% daily to $ 25.58.

What happened

The token of a project that allows blockchains to interact with external data feeds through a decentralized network of oracles has gained 22.6% over the past seven days.

Since the beginning of the year, LINK has already grown by an extraordinary 66.6%; however, the coin is down 20.7% over the past 30 days and 18.1% over the past 90 days.

In May LINK hit an all-time high of $ 52.88; at the time of publication, the token was down 51.2% from that level.

Because it is important

At the time of publication, LINK was on the rise along with other major digital currencies, while the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies grew 1% to $ 2.2 trillion.

Chainlink was included in the ‘Top 10 Mentions’ list on Twitter compiled by Cointrendz; at the time of publication, LINK had obtained 742 tweets.

The three most mentioned coins on this list were Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), which obtained 5,165, 2,888 and 1,232 tweets respectively.

Chainlink attracted a great deal of interest from retail investors and was trending on Stocktwits at the time of publication.

During an initial presentation for 2022, the co-founder of Chainlink Sergey Nazarov highlighted how the project has managed to secure a total value of over 75 billion dollars.

Additionally, the presentation focused on plans for cross-chain interoperability, the upcoming release of the staking feature, and the use of Chainlink as a layer of abstraction by Web 2.0 and businesses.

Through a recent update, LINK reported that its ecosystem has grown to more than 1,000 projects and has met 2.5 million secure off-chain computing requests.

