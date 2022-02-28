Why is Derek Jeter leaving the Miami Marlins?

AFTER his retirement in September 2014, baseball superstar Derek Jeter undertook a variety of activities.

Retiring from his MLB career, Jeter brought his experience to the Miami Marlins when he took over as CEO in September 2017; the agreement lasted five years.

Why did Derek Jeter leave the Miami Marlins?

On February 28, 2022, news broke of Derek Jeter’s resignation from the Miami Marlins as CEO and shareholder of the team.

Via PR Newswire, the retired MLB star released a statement.

Jeter said, “Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I have officially ended our relationship and I will no longer be a CEO or shareholder in the Club.”

“We had a vision five years ago to change the Marlins franchise, and as CEO, I am proud to put my name and reputation on the line to bring our plan to life.”

The athlete added: “Through hard work, trust and responsibility, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.”

That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different from the one I signed on to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

The Marlins’ primary owner also released a statement to the press, saying, “We have a large talent pool that will oversee baseball and business decisions as we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise.”

What is Derek Jeter’s net worth?

After all the accomplishments of his baseball career, Jeter was chosen to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He won several additional accolades, including five Gold Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, two Hank Aaron Awards, and a Roberto Clemente Award.

His successful career playing for the Yankees was complemented by his celebrity status and appearances in national ad campaigns for Nike, Gatorade, Ford and more.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Jeter amassed an estimated $200 million in wealth.

Additionally, the site reported that Jeter earned $265 million during his baseball playing career and earned at least $150 million from endorsements.

Is Derek Jeter Married?

Throughout his extensive career, Jeter was romantically linked to several famous women.

Before his marriage to Hannah Davis, the famous baseball star was involved with Mariah Carey, Jordana Brewster and Jessica Biel.

Following their 2015 engagement, Jeter and Hannah married in July 2016 in Napa Valley, California.

In August 2017, Hannah and Jeter welcomed their first daughter, Bella Raine.

In January 2019, she gave birth to her second daughter, Story Grey.

In December 2021, the couple had a third daughter, River Rose.