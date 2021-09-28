Why is Dogecoin in decline today?

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, at the time of publication, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) had a daily decline of 3.27% to $ 0.20.

The movements

In the last seven days, the Shiba Inu themed coin has lost 3.28%.

Compared to cryptocurrencies with larger market capitalizations, DOGE gained 0.74% up Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and 3.34% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Since the beginning of the year DOGE has had a return of 3,441.65%, but in the last 30 days it has lost 26.62% and in the last 90 it has lost 20.25%.

Why is it moving?

DOGE moved into negative territory along with other major digital currencies, as the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies dropped 4% to $ 1,960 billion, according to data from CoinGecko.

At the time of publication, DOGE found little interest on Twitter: according to data from Cointrendz, the cryptocurrency was in fact mentioned in just 1,590 tweets, while BTC and ETH recorded the highest level of interest, having been mentioned in 6,043 and 4,158 tweets.

The recent regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China is causing the adoption of new customers to be stopped on offshore Chinese exchanges such as Huobi.

In parallel, the use of decentralized finance exchanges – o DeFi – is on the rise, as these only require a cryptocurrency wallet and no KYC (Know Your Customer) process, and can also be set up in “a matter of minutes,” he said Jonas Luethy, a sales trader at UK digital asset brokerage firm GlobalBlock.

This week it emerged that Robinhood Market Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) may allow its users to dabble with DeFi after announcing it was testing cryptocurrency wallets.

In the recent period, fears of tighter regulation have kept the prices of the main coins on the market depressed, including DOGE.

Marco SantoriKraken’s Chief Legal Officer said the cryptocurrency industry should prepare for “more Wall Street-style regulation by governments both in the US and overseas.”

However, signs of this are already emerging, with Singapore joining the list of countries banning the use of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

Regulatory authorities in Great Britain, Italy and Hong Kong have already banned Binance, while Malaysia has voiced a crackdown.