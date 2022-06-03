Why is Dragon Ball Evolution a disaster? Actor James Marsters, King Piccolo in the film, gives some clues

The 2009 Dragon Ball Evolution movie is considered by fans to be one of the worst adaptations in history.

In 2009, 20th Century Fox acquired the live-action film rights to dragon balland proceeded to Dragon Ball Evolutiona film made by james wong and starring Chow Yun Fat, Emmy Rossum, Jamie Chung Y Justin Chatwin What Goku. The role of King Piccolothe green-headed villain, went to James Marstersbest known for playing the vampire spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Dragon Ball Evolution was hard attacked by almost everyoneboth by critics and fans, accused of being a crappy movie, and regularly appears on sarcastic review channels like Honest Trailers. His reputation precedes him. At the 2014 Wizard World Convention in Atlanta, Marsters noted that the production had trouble from the start.

«Dragon Ball Z It was important to me as a father, so I was very interested when I got the part. And they told me it was a $120 million movie and that stephen chow produced it. And Stephen Chow is the director of Kung Fu Hustle Y Shaolin soccer. If you haven’t seen his movies, go for them, they’re fabulous. They’re funny, goofy, violent, terrifying: Everything you need to make Dragon Ball work.”

But the reality was not as pretty as the actor had been sold. The budget was greatly reduced, leading to situations where stuntmen were not used in most of the action scenes.

“And I went to Durango, Mexico, and it was a $30 million movie and Stephen Chow was in the parts to tease us in the desert. And they didn’t even want to pay for the stunt double to do makeup like me, so they never used the stunt double; they just hung me from the wires. I still have a separate collarbone from that shootbecause it was very hard. But I still wanted my son to at least like my role.”

When it comes to adapting a property like Dragon Ball – that is, something with a huge fan base, but little cultural footprint outside of its closest followers– the accuracy of the source material seems to be the key. Although 20th Century Fox wanted to make a version of Dragon Ball that would have cross-cutting appeal and resemble other successful movies, in doing so, left out many details that made the series appealing to its fans. Therefore, it was flatly rejected. Marsters spoke of his hopes that the public would accept him…and the horror of rejection:

“So this is the fun ending of it. It opens, and I wanted it to be a hit, because, frankly, if it’s a hit, we get three moviesand we have another chance to do it again, and then we can use the Dragon Ball Z material, and my character is going to transform into the Piccolo that we all know. Because I was doing King Piccolo, so he wanted… He wanted to go out there and be Piccolo and surprise everybody.”

How much did the 2009 Dragon Ball movie gross?

The production of 30 million dollars got a $4 million opening on Easter weekend 2009, and ended up grossing a meager $9.3 million in the United States. As stated, Evolution was not well received by fans, and was soon relegated to the ash heap. Plans for the sequel were scrapped and the Dragon Ball anime was once again the focus of the franchise.