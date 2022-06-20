Why is Drake called Champagne Papi on Instagram? What does this nickname mean?

What does the name Champagne Papi mean? Drake, the Canadian rapper and R&B artist, is known as Champagne Papi on his Instagram account, but why this choice?

Drake has been in the music and movie spotlight for quite some time now. With his carefully constructed rap songs, in addition to his inherent impeccable rapping style, he has gained a massive fanbase compared to other hip-hop artists. Drake is originally from Canada and his “real” original name is Aubrey Drake Graham. However, his fans have given him many names like the stage name Drake as we know him.

However, if you’re an avid follower of this stylish rapper, you must have realized that lately he’s been calling himself Champagne Papi. Drake gave himself that name in 2011 and has since posted some heavily influenced photos on his Instagram page under that name. In 2011, his Instagram account had some 40 million followers, but in 2022, the Canadian rapper’s account gained a massive following with over 114 million followers.

Why is Drake called champagnepapi on Instagram?

You must have wondered why Drake calls himself Champagne Grandpa. For starters, it’s no secret that champagne is Drake’s favorite drink. This can be seen in many of his posts and clips. However, the word champagne may have a different meaning for this rapper and for his fans. For fans in particular, it evokes a lifetime of sophistication, glamour, elegance and romance.

Since the period between 2011 and 2013, the rapper experienced a rapid change in his lifestyle by embracing Caribbean culture. This is the reason why he started wearing longer hair, v-neck t-shirts and flamboyant shoes, characteristics of stylish West Indian men.

Papi is simply a Spanish slang word meaning “daddy” or “dude” and is mostly associated with Caribbean lingo. This gives Champagne papi the meaning of Champagne “daddy/dude” or cool, romantic and sophisticated “daddy/dude”.