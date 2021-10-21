News

Why is Ethereum Classic (ETC) rising?

Wednesday evening Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) had a daily rise of 6.78% to $ 56.14.

The movements

The decentralized open source network, which maintains the original history of the Ethereum network after the 2015 fork, gained 4.62% over the past seven days.

ETC fell 0.91% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization. ETC gained 5.8% against the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Since the beginning of the year, ETC has risen by 894.93%, hitting an all-time high of $ 176.16 in May.

Why is it moving?

ETC moved hand in hand with Ethereum, which was close to its all-time high at the time of publication.

In the past 24 hours, ETH gained 9.2% to $ 4,207.50 and in the past seven days it had a return of 15.42%.

At the time of publication, both ETH and ETC were trending on Stocktwits; ETH was also trending on Twitter, where it was the second most cited coin, according to data from Cointrendz.

ETH was mentioned in 6,091 tweets, while the cryptocurrency with the most mention, BTC, was mentioned in 16,560 tweets; furthermore, ETH was also in trend on Coingecko.

ETC is often perceived as a cheaper bet on Ethereum, and this year it has grown alongside the more expensive version of the cryptocurrency.

Last month the project released an update on ETCPunks in CryptoPunk style, the first non-fungible tokens on the network.

At the time of publication, 7,702 of the 10,000 ETCPunks remain available for purchase in the collection; Each ETCPunk costs 2 ETC to be minted, and the purchase is available on a random basis.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

