Why is Ethereum the best investment to make right now?

The latest leg of the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade expected next year could push the digital currency to unprecedented levels. These are the reasons for investing in Ethereum.

According to founder Vitalik Buterin, the network Ethereum (ETH) is on the verge of a dramatic technological revolution. In a year, Ethereum will morph into a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network where investors will be able to earn interest from validating blockchain transactions with their coins (known as staking), perform agreements between digital parties (smart contract) on record speed and consume much less electricity when using the grid. The upcoming network update Ethereum 2.0 it is a massive overhaul of the current slow and inefficient network.

But the potential for fee reduction for executing such smart contracts – or what is referred to as gas commissions in the crypto community – is what makes it Ethereum a good buying opportunity Right now. Let’s take a look at how this is a game changer and why, among other elements, it makes Ethereum an ideal investment to buy now.

Read also: Why will Ethereum skyrocket? The experts speak

High barrier to decentralized finance

Nowadays, Ethereum powers pretty much everything in the decentralized finance space (DeFi) of $ 196 billion, including loans, high-yield cryptocurrency savings accounts, peer-to-peer software, the exchange of certificates of ownership of digital assets (for example in the case of non-fungible tokens) and coin swaps. Most DeFi platforms offering such services issue their own tokens, but rely on the Ethereum blockchain, known as ERC-20, due to its ability to power smart contracts.

This raises a rather significant problem: high gas tariffs. At the moment, the Ethereum network can only process around 15 transactions per second. These are just regular transactions, like sending money from point A to point B.

On the other hand, smart contracts require a lot more data to be stored on the blockchain and require more consideration in the form of gas fees from users for processing. Also, as in the service sector, investors can provide a ‘gas tip’ for better / faster service (transaction processing), further increasing gas rates.

Let’s take the example of NFT. Right now, it can cost up to $ 150 in gas taxes to mint a new NFT for sale. There are more extreme examples. In July, when Mila Kunis auctioned 10,000 NFTs of her animated Stoner Cats series, investors rushed to buy them. The Ethereum network has been so overloaded that gas prices have soared to hundreds of dollars each. Keep in mind that the same investors also pay around $ 20 an average day in gas fees to buy each NFT. That steep $ 20 a day is due to the fact that NFTs are a smart contract – they bind the buyer with the NFT and the seller with payment, and its processing takes up space on the blockchain and requires consideration for execution.

Also, applying for a cryptocurrency loan these days is quite expensive. For example, it costs around $ 80 to deposit collateral on a DeFi lending platform and another $ 80 to withdraw. Again, these high base rates mean that investors have to deposit a large sum of money to earn a significant fixed income or take out a huge loan, so it’s worth the costs.

Ethereum 2.0 comes to the rescue

Fortunately, the launch of Ethereum 2.0 it would permanently lower these gas tariffs to levels close to zero, making it easier for people to access DeFi services. Buterin plans to scale ERC-20 to the point where it can process more than 100,000 transactions per second. With all this friction with DeFi about to disappear, which is precisely why investors should increase their stake in this promising currency.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With 101Investing you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

If you trade with CFDs, you don't need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on "buy", if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or "sell" if you believe it will fall.

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.