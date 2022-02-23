Why is European space exploration a zero?

I have seen twice don’t look up. The first time I noticed very soon that at no time was there any mention of the European Space Agency (ESA). Even Russia, China and India had their moment of glory (more or less); but europe not. At first I thought I had missed some line in the movie. In the revised I realized that no. Simply nobody counts on the European Union for a catastrophe such as the collision of a comet with the Earth. Neither in NASA nor in a Netflix movie. It would seem that the ESA is not good for space exploration and far from it.

The United States, Russia and China, even India, are superpowers that they have their own space programs. All of them have their importance within the film don’t look up. And we know that investment in space exploration is increasing in all countries; above all, with a view to space missions to the Moon, such as NASA’s Artemis. Right now the space exploration of our satellite is one of the priorities worldwide. Along with that of Mars, but this right now is in the background.

Despite the fact that all countries have increased their budgets since 2020, including the ESA, the United States remains the undisputed leader in investment. In fact, for this same year, NASA has a budget of around 24.8 billion dollars (just over 21.8 billion euros) compared to 7.15 billion euros for ESA, of which, moreover, only 930.9 million will be dedicated to space exploration. In short, although the budget of the European agency is not bad; Compared to NASA’s it’s to burst into tears.

With an eye on space exploration

The European Union has had a collaborative spirit since its inception and this is reflected in its space agency, ESA

There are many factors that influence this difference between budgets. But the root of it all comes in the different forms of conceive of the two. And it is that are very different. While the United States remains determined to remain a world superpower and be more competitive; the European Union seeks other things. The EU was born to unite countries and that includes in its foundations a collaborationist spirit which leaves him in the background in space exploration.

