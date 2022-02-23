Why is European space exploration a zero?

I have seen twice don’t look up. The first time I noticed very soon that at no time was there any mention of the European Space Agency (ESA). Even Russia, China and India had their moment of glory (more or less); but europe not. At first I thought I had missed some line in the movie. In the revised I realized that no. Simply nobody counts on the European Union for a catastrophe such as the collision of a comet with the Earth. Neither in NASA nor in a Netflix movie. It would seem that the ESA is not good for space exploration and far from it.

The United States, Russia and China, even India, are superpowers that they have their own space programs. All of them have their importance within the film don’t look up. And we know that investment in space exploration is increasing in all countries; above all, with a view to space missions to the Moon, such as NASA’s Artemis. Right now the space exploration of our satellite is one of the priorities worldwide. Along with that of Mars, but this right now is in the background.

Despite the fact that all countries have increased their budgets since 2020, including the ESA, the United States remains the undisputed leader in investment. In fact, for this same year, NASA has a budget of around 24.8 billion dollars (just over 21.8 billion euros) compared to 7.15 billion euros for ESA, of which, moreover, only 930.9 million will be dedicated to space exploration. In short, although the budget of the European agency is not bad; Compared to NASA’s it’s to burst into tears.

With an eye on space exploration

The European Union has had a collaborative spirit since its inception and this is reflected in its space agency, ESA

There are many factors that influence this difference between budgets. But the root of it all comes in the different forms of conceive of the two. And it is that are very different. While the United States remains determined to remain a world superpower and be more competitive; the European Union seeks other things. The EU was born to unite countries and that includes in its foundations a collaborationist spirit which leaves him in the background in space exploration.

let’s go back to don’t look up. If I had to bet where would the ESA be, it would be in the first plan of the United States to chop up the comet. And it is that he would join forces with NASA to do the right thing.

The collaborative spirit is very good. But the aerospace industry is not going to appear out of nowhere. In fact, it is the movement generated by NASA subsidies to private companies such as SpaceX, Blue Origin or Boeing, to modernize the space race that is causing new companies to appear, even in Spain, that have their sights set on space exploration. You don’t even have to look at the private sphere, in Catalonia we also saw it last year with its first satellite, Enxaneta; all focused on generate public-private synergies to improve telecommunications. But, also, with a view to creating an ecosystem of aerospace companies that generate employment.

And it is that around the space agencies new private companies are created who help them, in one way or another, to meet your goals of space exploration. Among them are Airbus and Arianespace; but now more are needed.

A ship for ESA

For example, NASA astronauts always travel with American or Russian cosmonauts. This has several explanations. First, the European Space Agency doesn’t even have its own spacecraft to go into space. And yes, according to a European astronaut manifesto, perhaps it’s about time we started working on it. And, above all, to to invest in it: “Europe’s Gross Domestic Product is comparable to that of the United States; but their joint investment in space exploration does not even reach a tenth of that of NASA,” they point out.

If we stick to what already exists, we know that the Soyuz Russian; China has Shenzhou and now NASA has the Crew Dragon from SpaceX. But it does not stop there, since in a few years they will also have the ship Orion and the capsule starliner from Boeing. In addition, India is working on developing its own transport to low Earth orbit.

Only us left. But we are many years late because we continue to depend from the United States and Russia to go to the International Space Station (ISS). Until Emmanuel Macronpresident of France, is asking the European Union to get smart on the issue of space exploration, according to U.S. News:

“There is no full power or autonomy without managing space“, commented Macron last week after the last European meeting to address the issue. “Without (it) you cannot conquer new frontiers not even control their own.

Beyond European collaborationism

But it is also true that, because of that collaborationist spirit, ESA currently has fewer astronauts than NASA or its Russian counterpart, ROSCOSMOS. Of course, with time, investment and a good plan we could have our own astronauts orbiting around the Earth. Or going to the Moon. AND not depend on other countries to do it.

The collaborationist spirit has helped Europe to avoid some wars and to have good relations between the different countries of the continent. That will never remove the possibility of quarrels, but the idea has always been to unite to be stronger. And that should apply to space exploration as well. In addition, this will affect the image that they have of us outside the EU.

On the subject of space exploration and international collaboration, the manifesto of the european astronauts points out:

“The international cooperation required to achieve these global goals is a constant incentive for improved relationships, stability, economic growth, innovative approaches and improved infrastructure. More importantly, the unique ability of space programs to inspire: to see human beings working and living in space, achieving things that used to be called impossibleis one of the most powerful motivators for the younger generation.”

I do not mean to say with all this that the ESA is useless or that we should put aside our collaborationist spirit. On the contrary. In fact, I know that our space agency goes to great lengths for the investment they receive from member countries. But it’s not enough. International collaboration to explore space will always be necessary; but in the meantime we can become more competitive and create a strong aerospace industry, as the United States is doing. And if we don’t like NASA’s approach to privatizing the space race, we can do something about it too. We are not leaders in terms of investment; but we are not far behind scientifically. We are not worse at the industrial level. We can do itnow we just need to want to get down to it.





