Why is everyone crazy about the swimwear nugget of summer 2022?

At the beach or by the sea, there is no question of skimping on style. Influenced by the same trends as ready-to-wear, swimsuits also adapt to summer fashion trends. And this season, they are naturally adorned with a good number of fashionable details such as belts, straps, pop colors, graphic cutouts, various prints and patterns. However, the big novelty remains the women’s one-piece swimsuit which, according to Stylight, is about to dethrone the much-loved bikini. Push-up, strapless, underwired, bare back, black, cut-out, Y2K… here are the models that we will spot on the French beaches this summer!

Swimwear 2022: The women’s one-piece swimsuit is about to dethrone the bikini on French beaches!

Exit the bikini! Since April, the women’s one-piece swimsuit has made a real comeback and remains at the top of the swimwear trends of 2022, between models with cool retro charm, cut-out accents and psychedelic prints. First essential to slip with protective care and sunglasses in its straw basket bag for a trip to the water’s edge, the one-piece can be imagined according to the desires and fashion novelties of the season. The proof in a few models and brands to shop without delay to offer you the most desirable fashion nugget of the moment.

Why this craze for the one-piece?

Popular with the masses this summer, the women’s one-piece swimsuit has never been so sexy and trendy, in line with the Y2K fashion trend that currently dominates the fashion world. However, it has nothing to do with the classic and sporty model, very practical for chlorinated pools. Today, it is less gymnastic and wants to be thought out enough to sublimate all morphologies. To meet our fashion desires, it is widely adopted and revisited by major swimwear brands, so much so that it already falls into the category of hybrid clothing. What’s more, the one-piece is now suitable to be worn outside the beach, in town with shorts and heeled sandals.

The one-piece swimsuit to camouflage your belly

Admittedly, this enthusiasm for the one-piece swimsuit is not new. It is thanks to this wave of hypersexualization, acclaimed by the Kardashian clan, that the somewhat dusty image of the one-piece swimsuit has been shaken up. So, this summer, the nugget of swimwear most adored by the girls in sight is adorned with many fashion details (cutouts, plunging necklines, straps, etc.) to sublimate each morpho without highlighting the rolls. In other words, it allows you to stay ultra stylish, but also to hide the parts of the body that you don’t necessarily like.

The one-piece swimsuit in town

To mark the launch of its capsule collection of swimwear and beachwear, created in collaboration with the brand Frankies Bikinis, Gigi Hadid dares one of her swimwear creations by proving once again that the one-piece swimsuit can also be worn in town. The model wears the latter as a bodysuit, pairing it with wide white pants and a matching shirt in a trendy crop top version. Pumps and superimposed jewels just further sublimate her look.

The one-piece swimsuit to shape the silhouette

Admittedly, this enthusiasm for the one-piece swimsuit is not new. In fact, our research from 2019 indicates that more than 50% of French women opt for this model. The explanation? This hybrid piece responds to different ways of wearing it and to different morphologies, while enhancing and naturally shaping the silhouette.

Summer 2022 one-piece swimsuit: Which cut should you choose?

According to Stylight, the models and cuts of one-piece swimsuits to favor this summer are:

the classic cut (to shop at Eres)

the cut-out (to shop at Jacquemus)

the belted monokini (to pick up at Hunza G)

the asymmetrical one-piece (to shop at Mango)

the underwired one-piece swimsuit (to shop at Maison Le Jaby)

the lurex model (to shop at Isabel Marant)

the textured one-piece swimsuit (to be picked up at Hunza G)

And because our swimsuits are no longer content with bright colors in summer, they now want a mix of prints and shiny and original quality materials.

Brands & models to shop on sale to treat yourself to this summer’s swimwear nugget

If the summer 2022 swimwear trend is one-piece Y2K style, there is no question of falling into kitsch. Instead, take advantage of the sales season that has just begun to treat yourself to chic and sexy pieces to wear all season long, at the beach and in town. Emilio Pucci, Versace, Bottega Veneta, Versace, jacquemus, Hunza G, eras, Calzedonia, Mango, Zara…here are all our favorite brands and models to shop on sale (or not) to make this summer’s favourite.

The ultra-feminine one-piece with sportswear accents by Hunza G

The model with graphic cutouts by Louisa Ballou