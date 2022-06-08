Why is everyone talking about Selena Gomez’s mascara trick?

Use tweezers to enhance her lower lashes… This is the beauty tip provided by Selena Gomez on her TikTok page. And it went totally viral on the networks.

Selena Gomez turns out to be a real beauty lover. After creating her Rare Beauty brand, whose success is without appeal, she regularly provides the advice she has accumulated throughout her career via her TikTok page. Recently, the one who plays the role of Mabel Mora in the series Only Murders In The Building shared her tips for getting a fresh, simple and quick look for everyday life.

After applying her concealer, bronzer, blush and eyebrow pencil, the latter finished her look with a touch of mascara on her lashes. Once those above have been properly brushed and enhanced, the 29-year-old brunette tackled her lower bangs not with her mascara brush, but with tweezers. But what use can this instrument serve him which, a priori, has nothing to do with it? Well the answer is very simple, it allows him to obtain a more defined and controlled effect on her lower lashes which are generally more difficult to work with.

And it has so much more to the TikTok community, that the video has been viewed more than 9 million times… Yes yes, 9 MILLION!

@Selena Gomez

The technique in brief

To achieve the same result, you only need two tools: your mascara and tweezers. With the pliers, take a little material directly on the brush pinching it lightly. Then bring the tweezers up to your lower lashes and pinch them lightly so they can be coated with mascara. Repeat this gesture as many times as necessary to obtain the result that suits you. The idea? Have eyelashes as defined as Twiggy but be careful all the same when handling, because pinching your eyelid with the tool can happen quickly! And that would be a shame!

The #selenagomezmascarahack is getting popular

This trick has gone so viral on social media that a hashtag has even been born: #selenagomezmascarahack. And the latter has achieved astonishing popularity since at the latest news, it has already collected more than 332,000 views ! For its part, the video of the TikTokeuse @hayleybuix, recreating Selena’s hack has accumulated more than a million likes and more than 7 million views… Impressive, isn’t it?



Read also :



What to expect from SKKN by Kim, Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics brand?

One image credits: @Selenagomez.