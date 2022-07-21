Why is everyone talking about ‘Upcycling’ and ‘Slowfashion’?

Whatever we do, we never get to everything and it seems like this is the ‘new normal’. The Spanish thinker and doctor already said Gregory Maranon: “In this century we will put an end to diseases, but the rush will kill us.”

From this need to stop, think, prioritize, set limits and be aware of the cosmos that surrounds us, these anglicisms applied to the world of fashion appear. In fact, the main purpose of ‘Upcycling’ and ‘Slowfashion’ is to reuse, recycle and, of course, try to get us to buy fewer clothes, but that are more ethical, sustainable and respectful of the environment.

How to select eco-sustainable fashion for our wardrobe?

Today, thanks to access to new technologies, we can look for inspiration in the use of worn clothing recycled in the parades of great designers such as Balenciaga, John Galliano or Tomo Koizumi, as well as on different social networks such as Instagram, Pinterest or TikTok.

However, if we want to acquire new garments for our sets or outfits, how can we know if that garment or collection belongs to the ‘slow fashion’ industry?

• We must focus, above all, on the quality of the article, since the purpose is to extend its durability and longevity.

• What do we know about the brand’s production process? Are you working on reducing the carbon footprint you create by producing your garments?

• Does the brand seek to reduce the number of waste and fight to adopt the movement ‘Zero waste’ or zero residues?

• How does the company treat its workers? Do you offer them a living wage?

• Do you make timeless collections that are totally adaptable to a capsule wardrobe?

Simple ‘upcycling’ or ‘supra-recycling’

Taking advantage of the useless resources that we have in our house and trying to give them a second life is the goal of upcycling. The main key to this process is to modify these antiquated objects so that they remain useful for a few more years.

In this sense, there are many forms of creativity in the world of ‘upcycling’ and it is that the DIY universe (Do it yourself) has many followers who share their ideas on the Internet.

It should be noted that it is not so important if you have a sewing machine or if you do not know how to use a needle; there are thousands of tutorials that will teach you the process step by step. In fact, for some upcycling we only need a pair of scissors and a Resistol-type instant glue; which will make our task easier because we will only have to add some fringes, some studs or some little flowers to our design.

‘Upcycling’ also with wedding dresses

Wedding dresses since time immemorial have great meaning for society. After all, it is a garment full of symbolism, as Patricia Doria explains in the Magazine of the University of Palermo: “The suits have accompanied the human being in his evolutionary process and are part of the culture of the people; from the primitive man, to the contemporary, they have used the garments, continuously; The same thing happens in the history of wedding dresses”.

For this reason, it is not surprising that more and more women, including celebrities, want to keep one of the most important pieces of their wardrobe and even dare to give it a second life. An example of this is Emma Stone, who recycled her wedding dress for the Met Gala or Liberty Ross, who also reused it for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. And what do you think of the ‘upcycling’ movement? Do you dare to join the ‘slow fashion’?