why is fashion more expensive for women?

Inflation has spared no sector. After school canteens, fuel and food, this unprecedented economic crisis is beginning to take its place in the wardrobes of these ladies. While clothing purchases are in full swing a few days before the start of the school year, the high prices of the women’s departments dress up the usual follies.

This increase, which only concerns women, is called “pinkflation”, or pink inflation. Inequalities are coming back with their big clog, leaving women’s wallets in a sorry state. Lighting.

Women, more trained to break the piggy bank

Inflation is on everyone’s lips and leaves many bank accounts on the border of red. Students, families, catering professionals… no one escapes this take-off in prices. According to an INSEE report, consumer price inflation passed the 6% mark over one year. “Women’s” fashion also pays the price, while on the men’s side, stability dominates.

This gap has been named “pinkflation”, an anglicism steeped in stereotypes which is more and more talked about. A report initiated by the online comparator Comparatis and the Zurich media NZZ am Sonntag shows thatin 20 years the price of women’s clothing has increased by 6.5%. That of men’s clothing would have increased by only 0.3%, a ridiculously small figure.

Raw material prices, more expensive textiles, imports… none of this comes into play to justify such an economic gap. No salient reason is mentioned. According to the report, women would simply have a more flexible budget than their male counterpartsespecially when it comes to trends.

“Customers seem to react less elastically to price increases for fashion items. In other words, they also go shopping when the prices of clothes soar”, develop the authors of the report.

Women, always the target of received ideas

The start of the school year is fast approaching and the frantic shopping seems to stick to women’s sneakers, despite the increase posted on women’s clothing. Between this safari-style jumpsuit that is long overdue and this colorful blazer that slaps on the retina. Difficult to resist the call of the hanger.

However, women would not be more spendthrift than these gentlemen. According to a CSA/Cofidis survey, they would pay on average €108 for their clothes, shoes or cosmetics. But women wear the hat of a quietly sexist consumerist era. This roaring “pinkflation” against a background of crisis recalls a long-standing problem.

Pinkflation, an echo of the pink tax?

The consumption habits are gendered and the pink tax is there to prove it to us. If barcodes could talk, they would side with men, that’s for sure. Razors, shampoos, deodorants… for the same product, women sometimes pay twice as much as men. One simple color, and the price rocks. This unequal marketing phenomenon clings like Velcro to society. And this is not a scoop.

In contrast, this big difference in clothing prices, the “pinklation”, is quite new. More meticulous bending work, greater financial risks because of a larger collection, margin of safety… finding valid excuses is another matter. Waiting, it’s still the women who toast.

But despite this discrediting of pink, all is not entirely black. Some brands, for example, are finally taking the path of unisex collections, accessible to all. Emerging locker rooms seem to want to do battle with these reductive standards. And stars like Christine and the Queens or Miley Cyrus are encouraging this movement with more “open” looks.