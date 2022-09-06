Why Is Fortnite Not Losing Its Popularity?

Just as Fortnite changed the world of gaming and continues to be the most played Battle Royale, digital marketplaces have done the same for shopping. Fortnite’s popularity is only growing. So are marketplaces like Eneba, where you can find low prices on all things Fortnite and be part of ever-expanding online communities. But what made Fortnite so admired?

What made Fortnite so popular?

Whether you’re a gamer or not, you’ve most likely heard of Fortnite in one way or another. The game has become a worldwide phenomenon whose influences are felt in movies, TV shows and even sporting events. Her Floss Dance became the superhero movie Shazam! and has even been performed by various footballers. But what made the cartoony game so successful?

It’s free!

Many factors have contributed to Fortnite’s success. One of them is that the game is free on all platforms. It costs nothing to download and start playing. The game is available for free on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. However, players who wish to enhance their experience and express their personality purchase various cosmetic items.

Breaking down borders

Another factor that increased the game’s appeal was to open the game’s borders to cross-platform play. This means PC gamers can play with their friends who have Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. It was Fortnite that actually pushed Sony’s stubborn executives to embrace cross-platform play, paving the way for the feature on PlayStation consoles.

The ever-changing world

The game world is constantly changing and evolving. It features new attractions and activities, features pets, and even offers live shows. Many live events have taken place in Fortnite, from live concerts to various cataclysms. Who knows what Fortnite players can expect next? One thing is certain, the popularity of the game is only growing.

The freedom to be yourself

The final, and probably most important, aspect that keeps players engaged and constantly coming back is the variety of Fortnite skins. Believe it or not, the customization options and ability to play as licensed characters continue to bring new and returning players. Fortnite’s library of skins has grown to countless characters from TV shows, movies, anime, comics, games, and even beloved celebrities. You can become Robocop, Doctor Strange, Ariana Grande, or Lara Croft, to name a few. Even Darth Vader joined Fortnite! Soon we will see Goku from Dragon Ball Z. This appeals to many gamers who can’t play as their favorite characters in other games just because those titles haven’t been made yet.

Wide customization options are great for those who might not be brave enough to express themselves in real life, so Fortnite provides them with a perfect platform. The best method to embody your favorite character is undoubtedly Fortnite V-bucks gift card, which will fill your in-game wallet with in-game currency. V-bucks can be spent on anything from the huge library of Fortnite skins. You can mix and match skins, gliders, pickaxes, and even dance moves to create your unique look and express YOU. In-game currency can also be spent on the Battle Pass, which offers many additional rewards.

The success of Fortnite is unfathomable and the game is played by people of varying ages and ethnicities. Its cross-play feature unites players from all platforms and corners of the globe, and the selection of cosmetic items appeals to those who want to express themselves even in video games.

