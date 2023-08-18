Why is Fortnite the greatest game in the world?

Fortnite is one of the most revolutionary games that has ever reached our screens. This third-person shooter led to the growing popularity of “battle royale” games, in which one victor emerges from among many.

It has also been instrumental in the rise of eSports, with Fortnite occupying one of the most competitive and high-skill scenes in professional gaming. recent findings of red bull contested It shows how far the professional landscape has progressed with stupendous success.

But these are just some of the reasons why Fortnite is one of the best games ever. So… here are 10 more!

Unlike most triple-A titles, Fortnite is absolutely free to play, meaning anyone can jump in and start playing whenever they want.

02 2. Celebrities Love It

Ever since the rise of Fortnite Battle Royale, many celebrities have also become fond of playing it. Fans of the game include Drake, Neymar and Travis Scott, who recently gave a concert at the game.

fortnite battle royale ©EpicGames

03 3. The graphics are fun and colorful

Unlike most games today, Fortnite doesn’t have incredibly realistic graphics, but its art design is much more colorful and bright than its predecessor, PUBG. Although it’s more cartoonish in some ways, it’s still great to see.

04 4. Fortnite has one of the most active communities

Fortnite is the second most streamed game on Twitch after League of Legends, and six years later it’s showing no signs of stopping. Plus, there are plenty of guides and videos available on YouTube for those who want some tips from the pros.

05 5. For all ages

It doesn’t matter whether you are 15 or 50; Fortnite is the type of game that has something for everyone. It’s easy to jump in and start playing, but it’s also complicated enough for those who want to compete for the top of the leaderboards. Whether you’re a casual gamer who only logs on once or twice a week, or a hardcore gamer who logs in for over 12 hours a day, Fortnite has you covered.

06 6. Building is loads of fun

Fortnite is a shooter, but not as you know it, with the ability to defend yourself by building structures around the map from collected materials. You can create stairs, floors, and ceilings to use as cover. You can be as creative as you want with your creation… the sky’s the limit! Literally. If you’re having trouble getting erections, check out some of the best tips for doing it right here.

07 7. Cross-Platform Compatibility

Fortnite is a cross-platform game, meaning that Xbox, Playstation, and PC players can play together, regardless of which gaming platform they use. A perfect feature for those who want to play with their mates who do not have a PC or game console.

watch out for the eye of the storm ©EpicGames

08 8. Frequent Updates

Game developer Epic Games is constantly updating the game with new content and is very sensitive towards all players. He is active on both Twitter and Facebook as well as a few other social media platforms.

09 9. You can play alone or in a team

You can choose to play alone and face only 99 other players… or queue up with 1 or 3 friends to play the game with 50 teams of 2 or 25 teams of 4 players. Fortnite makes it easy to stay connected and have fun with your friends around the world.

With the odds set at 1:100, you’re going to feel great when you finally get the first kill or even win the game against 99 other players. Winning is a great feeling of achievement.