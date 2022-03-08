Why is gasoline rising in the US?; prices soar to highest level since 2008

ANDn recent days, the prices of Gasoline prices have soared to levels not seen in the United States for more than a decade. According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the price per gallon is $4,065 dollars as for the Regular, with $4,362 per gallon for the Premium.

Figures not seen since the 2008 crisis, but that have been a consequence of the war between Ukraine and Russia, since fuels have risen and, seeking to mitigate the rise in prices, the International Energy Agency asked its 31 member countries to release crude oil reserves.

In the last week, gasoline has seen an increase of 11%, which coincides with the war in Europe, due to a increase in demand and decrease in production.

More than half of the price of gasoline depends heavily on the price of crude oil, according to the US Energy Information Administrationwhich has been affected by the global sanctions against Russia, which prevents the country from exporting the hydrocarbon to other countries, increasing the demand for other mixtures and raising prices.

According to data from the AAA consulted on Monday afternoon, the highest prices of gasoline are in California ($5,343 per gallon) followed by hawaii ($4,699), Nevada ($4,590) and Oregon ($4,512).

Instead, the cheapest prices are in the Midwest, with Missouri ($3,627), with Arkansas ($3,693), Kansas ($3,678) and Oklahoma ($3,646) the only ones below 3.7 dollars per gallon.

On New YorkGasoline is $4,261 based on the statewide average. On Florida at $4,007 and at Texas it is at $3,726.

In recent days, gasoline prices in Mexico were more accessible, to the point that many people were crossing the border to load at Mexican gas stations.

The price per liter in CDMX was $21.18. Making the conversion from pesos per liter to dollars per liter, in addition to the exchange rate of 21.2970 pesos per dollar, gasoline in Mexico is at $80.1663 pesos per gallon, against $86.54385 in the United States (3.76 dollars per liter vs. 4,065), and in some border cities it is even cheaper.