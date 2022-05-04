Why is Google laying off its AI researchers?

Tech giants have long been vying to be first in the AI ​​race. Its desire to lead the discoveries in this field and to develop based on these discoveries are the focus of a good part of its investments. Just four days ago, Meta announced the launch of a project to develop a language model that mimics the way the human brain processes words. Elon Musk has also shown his interest in AI by becoming the main investor in OpenAI, a company that has developed software capable of generating drawings from a description.

However, the firm that is really leading the race in Artificial Intelligence is Google. For more than a decade, this has been one of the priority research fields for the Mountain View company. Not in vain, already in 2011 Google Brain was created, a deep learning artificial intelligence research team that aims to create research opportunities in the field of natural language processing. Later in 2017, Google AI was launched, an ethics team that monitors such initiatives to ensure they are used to improve society, and not just increase profits. But from theory to practice, there is an abyss.

The AI ​​dilemma

When profits trump fundamental moral and ethical issues

Artificial Intelligence has not only revolutionized many professions, it also has a great impact on our daily lives. Thanks to the algorithms of that technology, we can identify specific individuals in a crowd or analyze voice messages using natural language understanding. But not everything are advantages. These incredible abilities that machines can acquire through AI directly conflict with essential moral and ethical issues.





What if a facial recognition system designed to identify terrorists was harnessed to monitor peaceful activists or crack down on ethnic minorities? In this case, would the morality or profits of the company that created the technology prevail? Google seems to have it clear: the benefits and its reputation.

According to information revealed by the New York Times, the Mountain View company began a kind of internal investigation a couple of years ago directed against workers who were not satisfied with the company’s decisions derived from its discoveries in Artificial Intelligence. The same newspaper affirms that the technology fired last March Satrajit Chatterjee, a scientist who criticized an article that Google published on the capabilities of a computer that could design chip components more effectively than humans.

The article in question was published in the journal Nature last June and said that computers could design certain parts of a chip faster and more effectively than humans. They called it reinforcement learning. That technology was hailed as a breakthrough for artificial intelligence. That’s when Chatterjee and three other researchers questioned whether the technology had really been rigorously tested.





Months later, Google published another investigation in Nature and removed the names of two authors who had worked with Dr. Chatterjee and who had also raised concerns about the main claims in the first article. This group of disgruntled sent a rebuttal document to a so-called resolution committee for approval of a post questioning Google’s investigation. After a while, the article was rejected and Chatterjee fired.

internal affairs

Open war between Google management and artificial intelligence teams

Sundar Pichai, the current CEO of Google AP

The problems started as early as 2020, when Google fired ethicist Timnit Gebru after she pressured a scientific journal to publish a research article critical of a new type of AI designed by Google: the language learning system. . Two years earlier, the company’s employees had already expressed their disagreement over a contract with the US Department of Defense in which the acquisition of an Artificial Intelligence system that could end up killing people was agreed. Google eventually withdrew from the project.





The hunt for Google escalated when the internet giant fired Margaret Mitchell in early 2021. The tech giant claimed that Mitchell violated data confidentiality policies by publicly criticizing executives and the decision to fire Gebru. These layoffs prompted veteran engineers to leave the company and demand reform, but with Chatterjee fired, things seem to be business as usual.

What is clear is that Google is willing to do anything to lead the transformation of society through Artificial Intelligence. The company wants to create and commercialize algorithms that can outperform humans in fields like chip design or cancer detection. Any obstacle that prevents it will be moved out of the way.