Why is investing in Ripple still a smart move?





While it’s not the most talked about cryptocurrency, Ripple is one of the most interesting cryptocurrencies from an investment perspective.

The fluctuation of this currency and the long-term objectives of the same make it perfect for both short and medium / long-term investments. Here because buy Ripple coins not such an absurd idea in 2022.

Before explaining the reasons why you should invest in Ripple, let us remind you once again that investing in cryptocurrencies exposes your capital to a risk of loss. Before proceeding with an investment in crypto you should always remember what the banks and the European supervisory authorities in charge of crypto control say:

“Virtual currencies are high-risk investment products and are therefore not suitable (for those who are not adequately informed) for investment, savings and / or supplementary pension plans. “

European Supervisory Authority.

Now that you are aware of the possible risks, let’s see why investing in Ripple in 2022 is still a smart move.

Basic information on Ripple

Before investing you should at least know the basic information about the product you are putting your money on. Here are some basic info on Ripple:

Ripple is not a coin that can be mined. In fact, in the creation phase of this crypto 100 billion coins were created, placed on the market at the same time. Most of this value (65%) is still owned by its developers;

Ripple’s technology is not based on the Blockchain technology used by Bitcoin;

Ripple’s transaction protocol is proprietary.

Strengths of Ripple (and factors why investing in this crypto is still a smart move)

Ripple has some peculiar characteristics not replicated by the majority of other coins. These almost exclusive functions represent a unique advantage that makes and will make this coin always attractive. Here they are:

Scalability: Ripple’s network is the one with the highest transaction capacity of all. In fact, the Ripple network supports 1500 transactions per second.

Fast Transfers – Some cryptocurrencies are just too slow when it comes to transferring between accounts. Ripple can be transferred in just 4 seconds.

Low commissions. Crypto must be able to move easily in order to be sold and bought many times over. Ripple is arguably the cryptocurrency with the lowest commission cost of all.

Intelligent security system: automatically, in the event of an attack on the network, connections increase significantly. This automatically guarantees the unwillingness of hackers to attack this network.

Already these strengths are more than enough to guarantee a bright future for Ripple, but there are not only these.

There are in fact other present and future parameters that suggest that this currency will continue to remain interesting for investors:

Limited offer. As already written, the number of Ripple coins is limited and predefined, which can therefore lead to an ever greater value of the same.

Collaborations of value. Ripple has already started collaborating with the banking system for some years. In an intelligent way, the creators of this crypto have in fact understood that it made no sense to “fight the banks”. They then made deals with some of the most famous for collaborations that continue to this day. To date, every communication of a new collaboration agreement has led to important increases.

Acquisitions. The Ripple team continuously extends its network also thanks to acquisitions, total or partial, such as that of MoneyGram.

Global presence. The network of this crypto, RippleNet, extends to all 6 continents and more than 50 countries.

Given all the above points, in our opinion it is really worth starting or continuing to invest in Ripple. If you think like us, we recommend that you do it via www.anycoindirect.eu, a platform of undoubted value and with commissions really reduced to a minimum.

To conclude

In case you had any doubts about investing in Ripple, after the strengths we have listed you shouldn’t really have any more. In fact, Ripple has all the credentials to be one of the crypto that will dominate in the near future.



