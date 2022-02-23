why is it a good time to buy

Cryptocurrencies rise in price rapidly and without stopping, but in a highly volatile context, explanations and advice from experts

After having fallen almost 50% from its last all-time high of $68,000, Bitcoin now hovers near $40,000 and has novice crypto savers on their toes.

However, who bet on the leading digital currency they have been for more than a decade calm thanks to a phenomenon that is a “mantra” between the coins long standing Indeed, the “legend” states that Bitcoin crashes every four yearsbut it does so staying at values ​​10 times higher than in the previous fall.

Indeed, after a strong rise, in 2014 fell to 400 dollars per unit, something that repeated four years laterwhen after a “crazed climb” it was in $4,000. At present, it has been experiencing fluctuations for various reasons, but his apartment is already at $40,000.

According to experts, this has a logical explanation, so cryptocurrencies are still a great safeguard faced with the problems of the world economy, accentuated by the unprecedented money issuance of several governments to mitigate the effects of the pandemic that led the US to an unprecedented situation: inflation of 7.5% per year.

The intrinsic motive

Axel Becker, content manager, decrypto.lapoints to iProUP that “to understand the ups and downs of the crypto market it is important to take into account the bitcoin cyclessince the main digital currency is the one that usually sets the course for the rest”.

“Bitcoin cycles are related to an event called halving. In this process, which occurs every 210,000 blocks (approximately every four years), I know cut the emission in half. In its beginnings, there were 50 BTC per mined block and, after three halvings (the last in 2020), the current rate is 6.25 BTC“, describes.

According to the expert, “this makes the supply of new coins is decreasing, pushing its price up. It should be noted that there will only be 21 million bitcoins in all of history, of which 90% are already in circulation and the remaining 10% will be mined by the year 2136.”

Julian Colombo, head of Policy, bitso Argentina, affirms iProUP that “just like sovereign currencies or stocks on the stock market, Bitcoin is also affected by external situationsbut millions of people are discovering the advantages and opportunities of cryptocurrencies.”

According to experts, Bitcoin has been on the rise since its launch and is a great saving alternative

In the same sense, Emiliano Limia, executive of goodbitremark to iProUP : “While volatility is important, in general, when talking about Bitcoin and its ‘busts,’ the whole picture is not being shown. If we look at the trajectory throughout his 13 years of lifeheThe trend is clearly bullishwith higher and higher floors and highs”.

In his vision, “this is explained because his adoption is increasing while supply will be increasingly limited: We know in advance that there will be a total of 21 million because of how the network was designed. The volatility occurs because the crypto market, although it is growing in use, is still small,” Limia considers.

The hits of bad news to the price

“The market goes through cycles. Among them there is euphoria, a lot of speculation, sometimes everything goes up, everyone wants to buy and it goes up more. When that feeling runs out and there is bad news, those who entered to speculate and make easy money sell and the price collapses“, describes Lima.

The director clarifies that “in this case, the Investors expect a rise in US interest rates and that makes all markets, not just crypto, go flat.”

“It is important to understand that falls are part of the way. Pretend that an asset increases its price in a sustained mannerwithout corrections or bearish moments, it’s something unrealBecker maintains.

Limia remarks that “regardless of the price, the genuine adoption and developments around cryptocurrencies in they never stopped growing“, which suggests that the “added value” of the network will continue to rise and, at some point, so will its price.

A story of ups and downs

The day it was found out that the inflation in the United States had been 7.5% in Januarythe highest in 50 years, bitcoin crashedfearing a rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

DiPaolo states: “If the Fed raises interest rates, they are likely to attract a lot of liquidity and this will impact the price of Bitcoin., and that crypto money migrates to US Treasury bonds. As we all know, Bitcoin talks but doesn’t listen.”

“Behind the reasons for the latest falls, there were several factors. News with global impact affects the priceas well as traditional investment instruments”, considers Becker.

However, he stresses that “the remarkable thing is that Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies have managed to recover by far after that negative news”. In this sense, Becker lists some of the most resounding falls in the digital currency market:

Elon Musk claimed that Bitcoin consumes a lot of energy

China banned cryptocurrency transactions for the umpteenth time

The crisis in Kazakhstan, the second country in the world with the greatest computing power of the Bitcoin network

A possible war between Russia and Ukraine

“If we go further back in time, we see a sharp drop in March 2020 related to the beginning of the pandemic: the price dropped 60% quickly”, recalls Becker. He adds that “from that floor, approximately u$s3,900, has multiplied more than 10 times its value. This is a clear example of the appreciation that Bitcoin has in the long term.”

When predictions don’t come true

Di Paolo gets excited about a fact: “Only 2% of the world’s population has access to cryptocurrenciesthe market is still huge and we are early, there is still a lot to grow”. In this sense, the executive comments that “one usually says that Bitcoin has a certain behavior with a certain policy, but it always ends up surprising you and the opposite happens”.

In addition, he cites as “a clear example what is happening in Canadawhere a truckers’ strike against the sanitary pass due to Covid is paralyzing the economy”. It is one of the major crypto mining countries because its low temperatures save equipment cooling costs. In fact, Bitfarms, the Argentine mining unicorn, started its operation there.

“You might think that this situation would negatively affect Bitcoinbut at the same time the price went up,” he stresses.

Interest in Bitcoin will increase as governments continue to increase their monetary base

Colombo points out that “in the short term, the fluctuation in the price is important. However, in the long-term returns have been higher compared to a host of other assetswhich is important to analyze the evolution of BTC prices.”

“Central banks and national governments have increased the monetary base to exponential levels in recent years. This translated into high rates of inflation, even in global powers like the United States,” recalls Becker.

At this point, he maintains that “the difficult economic situation worldwide is putting all fiduciary currencies in check. Little by little, people realize that their savings lose purchasing power with the passage of time and cryptos appear as an attractive alternative“.

“To prevent emotions from taking over our decisions, the best strategy is to buy and hold cryptocurrencies long term“, he advises. According to Di Paolo, “Bitcoin came to be the digital store of value and displace gold in that role”, since “it is easier ajoade to store, transport, acquire and the offer is really finite and known in advance”.

“If interest continues in this asset, it is likely that every time the floor is higher. These advantages are becoming more and more accentuated by the development of new use cases, in which we can already speak of improvements over traditional financial services and its ability to increase the efficiency in sending remittances and international transfers,” he emphasizes.

Becker states that “short-term and medium-term volatility will continue, so it is important understand the potential of this technology in the future and the early stage of adoption where we are“.

Will it go up or stay in the $40,000 band? For experts, there is no doubt that the price will accompany an increase in adoption and use cases. But the “when” remains an enigma.