Why is it almost impossible for Chelsea to eliminate Real Madrid?

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.04.2022 06:34:19





The 3-1 With which Real Madrid left Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2021-2022, seems enough so that today the maximum winner of this competition finish the series against Chelsea Y Advance at semifinals.

And it is that, in the absence of what happens on the pitch, all the statistics are against the current champion of the competition, which will need to win for difference from three goals to stay alive, asomething that English teams have never been able to do on the House of the Meringue set.

Of 12 matches against clubs from Englandthe real Madrid he has tied three, won six and lost another threebut in none have fallen by more than one goalIn addition to this fact, the Blues only once (2008-2009 against Liverpool) scored more than two goals away from home in Final Phase matches in this tournament.

East It will be the first duel of the London team in the field of Santiago Bernabeu. Although they eliminated Madrid in the semifinals last year, the match in Spain was played on the pitch of the Estadio Alfredo di Stéfano.

Another fact in favor of Real Madrid and against Chelsea is that in all 16 games Thomas Tuchel in front of the Blues, It was the first time a team scored three goals against him.. In the previous 15 games playing at home, the English team had only allowed one goal and had scored 15 goals.