Why is it commemorated in the USA?

labor day has deep roots in the 130 years of the labor movement in the United States. With the growth of the Industrial Revolution came the demand for workers and unions. Around the 1850s, eight-hour movements around the world aimed to reduce the working day from ten to eight hours.

At its first congress in 1886, the American Federation of Labor called a general strike in Chicago on May 1 to demand an eight-hour workday, culminating in what is now known as the Haymarket Riot.

All that happened gave rise to International Workers’ Day. However, in the United States, Labor Day is not celebrated on May 1, but in September.







Biden, during the Labor Day celebration. Photo: AP



Why is it celebrated in September?

The first celebration of Labor Day was the Labor Day parade in New York City on September 5, 1882. Its origins stem from the desire of the Central Labor Union and other labor organizations to create a holiday for workers. President Grover Cleveland made it a federal holiday in 1894.

The holiday was set for the first Monday in September because it was considered a more politically neutral date than May 1. Another reason was to add a holiday to bridge the long gap between Independence Day in July and Thanksgiving in November.







Labor Day is a holiday in the United States. Photo: AFP



According to the Department of Labor, it’s not entirely clear who first suggested the Labor Day holiday. Some sources say that Matthew Maguire proposed the party in 1882 while he was serving as secretary of the New York Central Labor Union. Others argue that Peter J. Mcguire, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, suggested a holiday for the “working classes” in 1882.

Look also