Why is it dangerous that Chernobyl is in the hands of the Russians | Univision World News

Russian forces took control of the chernobyl nuclear power plant on Thursday after a brief but fierce fight with the Ukrainian troops, who were already waiting for this military incursion as it was the shortest route from the north to reach the country’s capital, Kiev.
The question the world is asking right now is how dangerous it is that the Chernobyl power plant, where a reactor meltdown in 1986 caused the worst nuclear disaster in history and that has been uninhabited due to its high levels of radiation, is in the hands of Russian soldiers.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told the AP agency: “It is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally useless attack by the Russians. This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today.”
For its part, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warned: “In 1986, the world saw the greatest disaster in Chernobyl. If Russia continues the war, Chernobyl may happen again in 2022.”
Just hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russian troops were trying to take control of the site. When the invading soldiers defeated National Guard troops, they took Chernobyl personnel hostage.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, also referred to the risks of this military action: “For the first time since the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, after which Ukraine has been protecting the world from another nuclear disaster, together with our European and American friends and allies, we have to defend it again from Russian forces.”
According to experts, this desolate place is strategic for the war plans of President Vladimir Putin: it is only 10 miles from the border with Russia and about 80 miles from Kiev, the Ukrainian capital.
During the fighting on Thursday, Russian shelling reportedly hit a radioactive waste repository and a spike in radiation levels was reported, a Ukrainian official said.
The Chernobyl invasion came just hours after President Putin declared war, saying his forces would launch a “special military operation” to demilitarize his western neighbor, whom he accuses of committing genocide.
President Joe Biden said in a message Thursday that “Putin is the aggressor” and “he chose this war.” He also warned that “it is a dangerous time for all of Europe, for the freedom of the whole world.”
Chernobyl’s dangerous radiation
Since January, media outlets have reported that hundreds of Ukrainian military personnel have been stationed in the so-called Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, one of the most radioactive places on Earth, which covers about 1,000 square miles. They anticipated that the site would be on the route of the Russian invaders.
On April 26, 1986, reactor number 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded and burned during a test, releasing 400 times more radiation than the bombing of Hiroshima. Thirty people died after the accident, most due to exposure to radiation, and others 50,000 were evacuated and they never returned to their homes.
According to the United Nations, that chemical explosion exposed nearly 8.4 million people in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia to radiation.
For three decades the public has been barred from entering Chernobyl, though tourists come to the site for short visits with radiation detectors in hand. This disaster was brought to the fore again by an HBO series that showed how the Soviet authorities tried to cover up the incident. Then Ukraine was part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).
A few days later there were school marches despite the environmental impact, which generated an anti-Soviet sentiment in the most affected areas, Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. It is believed that it was the straw that broke the camel’s back five years later to start the disintegration of the USSR.
Biden said this Thursday that behind Putin’s war is a plan to reestablish the Soviet Union.
The Soviet authorities created the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone more than 30 years ago to limit, through isolation, the lethality of the accident at the nuclear plant. Radioactive particles left on the ground or trapped under the containment structure of the destroyed reactor slowly decay. But now that the Russian military is in Chernobyl, there are fears that radiation spreads.
Another concern is what will happen to a stainless steel arch placed in 2016 over the damaged reactor to prevent the spread of highly radioactive dust. It cost 1.7 billion dollars and was paid for by the US and 30 other countries.
Before the Russian invasion, the main threat was the illegal collection of mushrooms and scrap metal, due to the risk that thieves would end up spreading radiation outside the area.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak said Thursday that they did not know what use Russian soldiers would make of Chernobyl. “Either they will use the damage received by the facilities during the attack to blame Ukraine for this or they will damage these dangerous facilities themselves.”