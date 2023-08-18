Why is it not a good idea to sleep with my pet?

According to a study conducted by the Sleep Institute of Spain, the habit of sleeping with pets such as dogs and cats can be unhealthy.

Despite the gentleness caused by this practice, sleeping with pets will increase the risk of zoonotic disease transmission to humans.

Sleeping with your pet can cause many diseases

According to experts, there are approximately 250 known zoonotic diseases, and it is estimated that more than 100 diseases may result from living with companion animals.

The most common infections spread by sleeping with, kissing or licking dogs or cats include hookworms, ringworm, roundworms, respiratory problems and allergies.

In addition to health problems, sleeping with pets can also lead to regular sleep difficulties. At times, pets may lay on their owners’ bodies or constantly change their posture, which can be uncomfortable and hinder sound sleep.

According to Dr. Vsevolod Polotsky, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, animal activity at night can fragment sleep and affect rest levels.

However, according to an article in the Mayo Clinic, sleeping with a pet will not cause sleep disturbance if the pet has its own space in the room. The position of the dog on or off the bed can also affect the quality of sleep.

It is important to take care of the hygiene of pets, because after a walk they can carry bacteria and germs. Allowing them to climb the bed after this can increase the risk of illness.

Recommendations if you sleep with your pet

In short, although sleeping with cats and dogs can be comfortable, it is important to consider the health risks. It is recommended to think about options such as providing your own space in the room, maintaining good hygiene and consulting a veterinary health professional to get more information on how to maintain a healthy coexistence with pets Is.

