Why is it not convenient for Gennady Golovkin to face Canelo Álvarez?

The Kazakh obtained the long-awaited victory against Ryota Murata, to position himself as the possible rival of the Mexican world champion. The public waits for the third match between the two, but… is it convenient for GGG?

In one of the most important fights so far this year, several eyes fell on Gennady Golovkinto see if the Kazakh could beat Ryouta Murata and thus gain chances of being the next rival of Saul Canelo Alvarez. In this way, the trilogy of fights against the Mexican boxer would be completed, with whom he has already given away two vibrant fights and has speculated for a long time to face each other again.

At 40, Gennady Golovkin showed his validity and knocked out Ryota Murata in the ninth round, in a fight that saw him go from minor to major, with a hesitant start, but little by little he improved his version and frequently connected his blows to the Japanese, four years younger. In this way, the Kazakh unified the IBF and WBA middleweight belts, writing another chapter in his successful career as a professional.

With Golovkin’s victory confirmed, there seem to be very few obstacles to completing the trilogy against Canelo Álvarez. However, in the fight held in Japan, there were signs that age is taking its toll on the emblematic GGG, so a fight against the 31-year-old Mexican who is physically fit might not be the best option for the Kazakh in this moment in his career.

In the first rounds, Golovkin was seen with some doubts, and against a boxer like Murata, who, no matter how much respect he deserves, would not have been able to face the best version of GGG years ago. The Japanese was able to connect some blows, but not in the best way, something that Canelo Álvarez could take more advantage of. Even when Murata was already showing significant signs of exhaustion, Nor did Golovkin seem to find the ways to find the knockout.

What did Golovkin say about the fight against Canelo?

In the first fight between the two, held in 2017, it was a draw by majority decision, while in the second, Canelo convinced the jury and won., before a GGG that already showed a decrease in the physical. After his victory against Murata, Golovkin spoke about the chances of completing the trilogy: “I think it’s the best fight that’s available. There could be others, but the boxing business prevents it from being made. The reason I think it’s a great fight is because we’ve given the fans two fantastic ones.”he pointed.