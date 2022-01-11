Why is it so essential to insist on prayer?

Prayer is like oxygen for our life. This is one of the phrases that the Holy Father likes to repeat often, as if to impress a seal on the importance of turning to God, because no prayer goes unheard.

Pope Francis, on several occasions, has specified the need to pray. This is good for both our soul and our body.

The importance of prayer

Pray, pray always, because it is thanks to this that we establish our relationship with God. Prayer is the victory over loneliness and despair. Several times Jesus told us: “Ask and it will be given to you”.

Prayer is not only asking God for something, but also talking to him, telling him about our life, thanking him for all that he gives us every day and for the people he places next to us. But, as Francesco explains, “it is comforting to know that Jesus prays for me, for each of us, so that our faith does not fail and still does so before the Father“. We always think that it is we who have to address a prayer to Jesus, we would never have imagined that He too prays for us.

Yet it is so. Jesus teaches us to turn to God by calling him Father: “We can stay the time of prayer with that word only: “Father”. And to feel that we have a father: not a master nor a stepfather. No: a father. Father“- explains Francesco.

READ ALSO: The Prayer He Learned From His Father When He Was Little, Which He Recited Every Day – Video

The Pope: “We insist on praying. God does not leave us unheard “

But, as we turn to our parents, so we must also do with God the Father. Even in an insistent way because, as the Holy Father recounts, no prayer goes unheard: “How many times have we asked and not received, how many times have we knocked and found a closed door? Jesus recommends us, in those moments, to insist and not to give up. Prayer always transforms reality, always“.

How many times do we think that we, we pray, pray, but God does not listen to us: “[…] Maybe we will have to insist all our life, but He will answer […] At the end of prayer, at the end of a time when we’re praying, at the end of life: what is it? There is a Father who awaits everything and awaits everyone with his arms wide open. Let’s look at this Father”- concludes the Pope.

A prayer is never and will be refused by the Father: for this we insist, we continue to pray. As an ancient Neapolitan saying goes: “God will take a long time, but he certainly does not forget each of us ”.

READ ALSO: The importance of community prayer.