Why is Johnny Depp suing his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard | People | Entertainment

this week started the new legal battle of actor Johnny Depp, 58, against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, with whom he was married between 2015 and 2017, whom he accuses sabotaging your career and reputation when posting an essay Washington Post where Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

In the writing that came to light in december 2018the actress who is 35 years old today, revealed that between 2015 and 2017 (time in which she was married to Depp)became a public figure representing domestic abuse and “felt the full force of our culture’s anger towards women who choose to speak up.”

although heard did not directly accuse the actor of Pirates of the CaribbeanDepp was evidently seen involved in those statements, something that he affirms was negative for his career as an actor and for what now sues his ex-wife for $50 million.

“Friends and advisers told me that I would never work as an actress againwhich would be on the blacklist”, continues the essay by Heard who was shown at the request of the Act against female violence. “I write this as a woman who I had to change my phone number weekly because I was getting death threats. For months I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, I was chased by drones with cameras and photographers on foot, on motorcycles and in cars“, revealed.

“I felt like If I were on trial in the court of public opinion and my life and livelihood depended on a myriad of judgments beyond my control… We can work together to demand changes in laws, rules and social norms, and correct imbalances that have shaped our lives”, concluded the actress known for her role in Aquaman (2018).

Until now, the trial has revealed facts such as the fact that Heard was always careful to reserve an additional room in the places where he traveled with Depp to hide if he became violent.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the premiere of ‘The Danish Girl’ during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2015.

The actor’s lawyer benjamin chewdenounced on the contrary that “Amber Heard forever changed Depp’s life and reputation” and that accused her husband of violence in 2016 to get back at him for deciding to divorce.

Depp’s sister, Christi Dembrowskidescribed on the stand a toxic marital relationship with an “always conflicting” young woman, that she “greatly exaggerated” her husband’s alcohol and drug problems and called him “fat old man”.

The couple met when Heard was cast as Depp’s love interest in the 2011 movie The Rum Diary and they married in 2015. The following year, A California court granted Heard a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Depp. after she alleged “verbal and physical abuse” in a petition to the court, which detailedto a recent incident in which she said Depp violently pushed her to the ground and threw a bottle of champagne at the wall after her 30th birthday partyand another where she said he threw a cell phone at her, hitting her in the face.