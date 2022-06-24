Why is Lionel Messi called ‘La Pulga’? The meaning of the PSG star’s nickname the “Chip”

The Argentine might be nicknamed ‘The GOAT’ by some, but to others he is ‘La Puce’.

Most of the big names in football have their nicknames: Cristiano Ronaldo is known as ‘El Bicho’ in Spain, while Ronaldo de Assis Moreira is more commonly known as ‘Ronaldinho’. Likewise, Lionel Messi, who is widely regarded as one of the best footballers to ever step onto the pitch, also has an interesting nickname: ‘La Pulga’. What does this nickname mean and why does he call it that? GOAL take a look at it.

Why is Lionel Messi nicknamed ‘La Pulga’ and what does it mean?

One of Messi’s most famous nicknames is ‘La Pulga’, which means ‘the chip’ in Spanish. He has been known by this nickname since childhood. It is believed that two of his older brothers called him “La Pulgita” (little chip), then “La Pulga”.

Not to miss

The Rosario native wasn’t one of the tallest kids on the pitch and his short stature earned him that nickname. In fact, Messi was suffering from Growth Hormone Disorder or GHD, the treatment of which was funded by FC Barcelona. Some Spanish media also called him ‘La Pulga Atomica’ (the Atomic Chip) because he always had an explosive talent for attacking defenders.

Indeed, Messi’s considerable upper body strength allows him to physically match opponents in challenges, while his quick footwork allows him to excel in dribbling. Also, due to his height, his center of gravity is low, which helps him keep his balance when dribbling or sprinting the ball.

The article continues below

What are Messi’s other nicknames?

Lionel Messi has several nicknames besides ‘La Pulga’. He is affectionately referred to as Leo, a shortened form of his full first name which is used informally by football personalities, teammates and pundits.

It is also speculated that Messi was named after singer Lionel Richie, who produced immortal tracks like ‘Hello’ and ‘Truly’. His fans also call him the “Messiah” because he saved the teams of FC Barcelona and Argentina many times in difficult times.