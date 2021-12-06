Why is Massimo Ferrero in prison? Arrested for bankruptcy and tax crimes: here is quali- Corriere.it

from Carlo Macr

The indictments criticize the Sampdoria patron for the emptying of some companies through accounting tricks that had the sole objective of personal enrichment

From our correspondent in Paola (Cosenza)



The arrest of the now former president of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero, requested by Paola’s prosecutor and granted by the investigating judge, concerns the bankruptcy of some companies of which Massimo Ferrero was de facto director. The papers mention companies and money scams that the former president of the Sampdoria club he would have devised to steal money from creditors and to pocket them personally through false operations, also avoiding to pay taxes and contributions.

To mask these maneuvers – according to the Finance Police di Paola, who started the investigation in 2010, Ferrero as director of the company Elleme Group, on February 13, 2014 to cover its illegal activities, had reported the theft of an Audi S8tg inside which was kept a leather bag containing, among others, all the accounting documentation – journal, VAT registers, inventory book, minutes of the meeting, asset book and minutes register of the board of directors of the company Ellemme Group srl Massimo Ferrero also accused of not having paid taxes, social security contributions and ancillary charges for an amount equal to 5,932,393.43. He also used to sign leasing contracts such as the one stipulated on 24 July 2008 for the use of the Azimut boat, a luxury yacht.

All this in the presence of a tax debt, at 31 December 2017, of 497,628 euros and, against revenues recorded in 2007, of 285,658 euros. Despite and in awithout a real commercial activity and a true organizational structure of the company and, taking into account the financial statements of previous years to bear the business costs and cover the management costs, it had undertaken to pay leasing installments for an amount equal to 600,000 euros for the first two years and 950.304 for the next eight years. Together with his daughter Vanessa de facto director of the Ellemme Group, they would have prepared a false balance sheet, causing the delay in the bankruptcy of the company Ellemme, resolved later, in December 2013.

In the documentation acquired by the Guardia di Finanza on the order of the prosecutor of Paola Pierpaolo Bruni, the Fiamme Gialle found, studying the papers of the Ellemme group company non-existent financial situations, reduction of share capital and a series of economic activities to mislead the recipients of the accounting papers. The Guardia di Finanza then challenged Massimo Ferrero and his daughter Vanessa the stipulation in favor of the associated company Eleven Finance of a credit transfer agreement and economic exploitation rights of works, for an amount of 7,800,000.00. The financial stratagems implemented by Massimo Ferrero had as their sole objective that of a personal enrichment through the creation of companies, which were then put into liquidation, in order not to return the money to creditors.

In particular, as emerges from the balance sheet as at 31 December 2010, obtaining loans from companies associated with the Ferrero group, like Ellemme, reduced the bank debts of Blu Cinematografica srl, increasing the debts towards other lenders, which would no longer be paid. In addition to Ferrero and his daughter Vanessa and his nephew Giorgio, the investigation of Paola, Giovanni Fanelli and Aniello Del Gatto, sole director and liquidator of Blu Cinematografica, Roberto Coppolone de facto administrator of Blu Line srl, Paolo Carini, president of the Board of directors of Mediaport spa, Cesare Fazioli, sole director of Blu Line and Laura Siri, director of the board of directors of Ellemme.